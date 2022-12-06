PARMA -- No matter what the Northwest girls basketball team seemed to do in recent years, the Western Panthers were always standing in their way. The Panthers have held sway, not only in the rivalry but in the Interstate 8, but on Friday Northwest was finally able to crest the mountaintop and come out with a 61-39 win over the Panthers. It was Northwest’s first win over Western since March 6, 2019 in a district game.

PARMA, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO