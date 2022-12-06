ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 9

MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Friday night’s games in the Muskegon area. NOTE: This post will be updated as...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

5 Ann Arbor-area football players earn Associated Press All-State honors

The list of Ann Arbor-area football players who earned Associated Press All-State honors was shorter this season, but several players were still recognized for their play this fall. Five players claimed Division 1-2 All-State honors with three earning first team and two claiming second team recognition. The AP All-State teams...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Balanced Northwest girls beat Western

PARMA -- No matter what the Northwest girls basketball team seemed to do in recent years, the Western Panthers were always standing in their way. The Panthers have held sway, not only in the rivalry but in the Interstate 8, but on Friday Northwest was finally able to crest the mountaintop and come out with a 61-39 win over the Panthers. It was Northwest’s first win over Western since March 6, 2019 in a district game.
PARMA, MI
MLive.com

Third-quarter defense leads Northwest boys over Western

PARMA – Defense gave the Northwest boys basketball team a big boost in the third quarter of their game with Western on Friday, the Interstate 8 opener for both. Down one going into the third, the Mounties forced eight turnovers in the third quarter alone and held the Panthers to eight points, claiming a nine-point lead by the end of the third and turning that into a 61-49 win.
PARMA, MI
MLive.com

Homer gets third-quarter surge to beat East Jackson

HOMER – The Homer boys basketball team trailed by two at halftime on Thursday, but an offensive spark in the third quarter turned that around quickly and led to a 77-70 win over East Jackson. East Jackson led 35-33 at the break but that lead was gone moments into...
HOMER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy