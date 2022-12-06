Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LHSAA football state championships 2022: Ruston vs Destrehan score updates Non-Select Division I
It’s been more than three decades since Ruston won an LHSAA state football title, but the Bearcats are a victory away from their first crown since 1990 if they can get past Destrehan Friday night in the Non-Select Division I championship game. Destrehan (13-0) is loaded with college-level talent...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 9
MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Friday night’s games in the Muskegon area. NOTE: This post will be updated as...
MLive.com
Sixteen Muskegon-area football players named to 2022 AP All-State teams
MUSKEGON – The Associated Press recently released its All-State teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season and 16 local athletes were placed on the first or second team of their respective divisions. Below is a look at the players who earned the postseason accolades from a panel...
MLive.com
State championship winning basketball coach Mike Thomas embraces new challenge
Mike Thomas has coached two different Michigan high school boys basketball teams to a combined three state championships during his career. Thomas’ goal is to bring a title to a third school, and the sooner the better.
MLive.com
5 Ann Arbor-area football players earn Associated Press All-State honors
The list of Ann Arbor-area football players who earned Associated Press All-State honors was shorter this season, but several players were still recognized for their play this fall. Five players claimed Division 1-2 All-State honors with three earning first team and two claiming second team recognition. The AP All-State teams...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Mo Kasham nets first win as new Huron boys coach
ANN ARBOR -- There were no nerves for Mo Kasham on Friday night. Though it was his first game as the new Ann Arbor Huron boys basketball coach, the Huron graduate was more than ready for his moment in the spotlight.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: 12-0 run at crunch time gives first-year coach first win
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 8, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: PINCONNING 51, HARRISON 39. Pinconning has shown first-year...
MLive.com
Balanced Northwest girls beat Western
PARMA -- No matter what the Northwest girls basketball team seemed to do in recent years, the Western Panthers were always standing in their way. The Panthers have held sway, not only in the rivalry but in the Interstate 8, but on Friday Northwest was finally able to crest the mountaintop and come out with a 61-39 win over the Panthers. It was Northwest’s first win over Western since March 6, 2019 in a district game.
MLive.com
Third-quarter defense leads Northwest boys over Western
PARMA – Defense gave the Northwest boys basketball team a big boost in the third quarter of their game with Western on Friday, the Interstate 8 opener for both. Down one going into the third, the Mounties forced eight turnovers in the third quarter alone and held the Panthers to eight points, claiming a nine-point lead by the end of the third and turning that into a 61-49 win.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Lumen Christi boys open new era with win
The Lumen Christi boys basketball team, in its first game under new coach Josh Tropea, beat Pennfield 54-20 on Friday. The Titans led 36-7 at the half and cruised to the win.
MLive.com
Mo Kasham aims to keep ‘Huron Way’ going as new head varsity boys basketball coach
ANN ARBOR – Mo Kasham has seen his basketball career come full circle. He grew up in the Ann Arbor Huron community and was a player on longtime boys varsity head coach Waleed Samaha’s first team in 2003.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Multi-faceted attack is too hot to stop in victory
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 9, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: ESSEXVILLE GARBER 70, SWAN VALLEY 64. There were...
MLive.com
Trio of Division I signees aim to cap Brother Rice basketball careers with state title
After picking up its first win of the season on opening night on Tuesday, the Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice boys basketball team took its first step toward its ultimate goal of winning a state championship. While some teams would rather downplay championship expectations and not look beyond the next game,...
MLive.com
Check out the Grand Rapids area all-state football players for 2022
The Michigan Associated Press released its All-State teams this week, and earlier this fall, the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association did the same. Please scroll below to see which Grand Rapids area players have been honored.
MLive.com
Experienced starters fuel Grosse Pointe North girls basketball to 49-35 win over Warren Cousino
WARREN -- It’s not every day that a basketball team can give up a 22-0 run and still celebrate a victory. But the Grosse Pointe North girls basketball team is quite literally not built like most other teams. With all five starters back from last year’s team that made...
MLive.com
Homer gets third-quarter surge to beat East Jackson
HOMER – The Homer boys basketball team trailed by two at halftime on Thursday, but an offensive spark in the third quarter turned that around quickly and led to a 77-70 win over East Jackson. East Jackson led 35-33 at the break but that lead was gone moments into...
