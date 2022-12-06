ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State Beavers, coach Jonathan Smith recognized with multiple Pac-12 honors

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
Jonathan Smith has rebuilt the Oregon State football program from the 1-11 team he inherited to the 9-3 team they are this season, and Tuesday, he was recognized for it.

Smith was named co-Pac-12 Coach of the Year, in a vote taken by Pac-12 coaches.

Smith shared the honor with first-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer.

In all, the Beavers had 19 all-conference selections, most in the Pac-12, including five first-team selections, which tied USC for the most.

Among the first-team selections for Oregon State was West Salem graduate Anthony Gould, who was voted first-team return specialist. He has two punt returns for touchdowns this season for the Beavers.

The other first-team selections for Oregon State were: Jack Colletto (all-purpose), Omar Speights (linebacker), Rejzohn Wright (defensive back) and Damien Martinez (running back), who also was the conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.

The five first-team all-conference selections are the most for Oregon State since 2009, when it had seven.

The No. 17 Beavers are set to face Florida at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

