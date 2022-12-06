Read full article on original website
Beaumont Police conduct traffic stop, find 6.6 pounds of cocaine
BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department - On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:36 p.m., BPD Narcotics Officers conducted a traffic stop on IH 10 S near mile marker 835. During the stop, an investigation was initiated and Officers located approximately 3 Kilograms (6.6 pounds) of suspected...
PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit arrests 2 after report of possible gang activity
BEAUMONT — According to the Port Arthur Police Department, On December 7, 2022, PAPD's Narcotics and Guns Unit officers investigated a report of possible gang members hanging out in a city apartment building while carrying weapons. Officers located and attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle after they say they...
Beaumont police seize synthetic marijuana and meth during search of home on Ives
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say citizen complaints led to a search warrant and the discovery of synthetic marijuana, meth and other items at a home. Police carried out the narcotics search warrant at about 8 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 2200 block of Ives. The warrant followed...
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
BPD Chief Jim Singletary earns Lifetime Achievement Award in Eastern District of Texas
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department - Congratulations to our very own Chief James P. Singletary!. At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. It took some major, covert secrecy to keep this as a surprise from Chief, but it was well worth it!!
Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run
BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
Future of Port Arthur city departments
Port Arthur — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie says he was shocked at a presentation that examined what it would look like in the future, if the city were to move the police department, fire department and municipal court. The mayor says he was expecting the focus to be...
DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
City to vote on study to determine feasibility of bringing full service hotel downtown
BEAUMONT — The agenda for Monday's Beaumont City Council meeting includes a vote to authorize a marketing study to determine the feasibility of bringing a full service hotel to downtown Beaumont. The agenda indicates the city has invested significantly in redeveloping downtown, bringing festivals, private events, and arts and...
The Morning Show visits The Salvation Army for ToyFeast
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited The Salvation Army to learn more about what is being done for the less fortunate during the holidays and beyond. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
Career services at LU helps graduating students find jobs
BEAUMONT — Winter graduation is coming up, but a common concern is finding employment after graduation. Lamar University's Center for Career Services and Professional Development offers resources to help. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
Concerns that I-10 construction may be driving down Beaumont hotel occupancy tax revenue
BEAUMONT — Interstate 10 construction is creating a lot of frustration, slowing traffic and causing detours. An added concern right now is that the expansive highway work may be driving away dollars for local businesses. When you take a bird's-eye view of Interstate 10 entering into Beaumont, you see...
Southeast Texas pickleball tournament set for this weekend
BEAUMONT — Golden Triangle Roofing and SETX Pickleballers is bringing a pickle ball tournament to Beaumont and raising money for a good cause. This tournament will feature a full day of pickleball and is open for the public to enjoy. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to...
