ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Police conduct traffic stop, find 6.6 pounds of cocaine

BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department - On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:36 p.m., BPD Narcotics Officers conducted a traffic stop on IH 10 S near mile marker 835. During the stop, an investigation was initiated and Officers located approximately 3 Kilograms (6.6 pounds) of suspected...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run

BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Future of Port Arthur city departments

Port Arthur — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie says he was shocked at a presentation that examined what it would look like in the future, if the city were to move the police department, fire department and municipal court. The mayor says he was expecting the focus to be...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits The Salvation Army for ToyFeast

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited The Salvation Army to learn more about what is being done for the less fortunate during the holidays and beyond. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Career services at LU helps graduating students find jobs

BEAUMONT — Winter graduation is coming up, but a common concern is finding employment after graduation. Lamar University's Center for Career Services and Professional Development offers resources to help. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Southeast Texas pickleball tournament set for this weekend

BEAUMONT — Golden Triangle Roofing and SETX Pickleballers is bringing a pickle ball tournament to Beaumont and raising money for a good cause. This tournament will feature a full day of pickleball and is open for the public to enjoy. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy