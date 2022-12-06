The Farmington native fights to support veterans, the homeless, and others in need. IN HER EARLY TWENTIES, WHILE SERVING IN THE ARMY, Farmington native Beverly Charley felt her heart grow three times bigger. Charley was leading a supply convoy in Somalia when one of the vehicles behind her broke down. As the soldiers waited for repairs, a group of locals wandered onto the empty dirt road. She didn’t know where they came from, but they all had the same question: Did she have any food? “When you see the poverty and the need in person around the world, you realize that it’s real,” she recalls.

