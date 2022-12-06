ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goaztecs.com

Aztecs Host USD Saturday Afternoon

SAN DIEGO – The Aztecs (8-2) host crosstown foe San Diego (6-4) Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Viejas Arena. • SDSU's 8-2 start is the Aztecs' best since the 2007-08 season. With a win Saturday, SDSU will be 9-2 for the first time in 27 years (1995-96). • The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

No. 22 Men's Hoops Play Saint Mary's Saturday in Phoenix

SAN DIEGO - Competing in its third of four contests in 11 days, the San Diego State men's basketball team plays a neutral site game against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday afternoon in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. OFF THE BOUNCE. The Aztecs and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztec Track and Field Signs Three to NLIs

SAN DIEGO - Aztec track and field head coach Shelia Burrell, has announced the signings of three athletes to NLIs. The three athletes are set to compete for San Diego State starting in the 2023-24 school year. Jordan Leveque, a senior at Buchanan High School in Clovis, California, has signed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
newmexicomagazine.org

True Heroes 2022: Beverly Charley

The Farmington native fights to support veterans, the homeless, and others in need. IN HER EARLY TWENTIES, WHILE SERVING IN THE ARMY, Farmington native Beverly Charley felt her heart grow three times bigger. Charley was leading a supply convoy in Somalia when one of the vehicles behind her broke down. As the soldiers waited for repairs, a group of locals wandered onto the empty dirt road. She didn’t know where they came from, but they all had the same question: Did she have any food? “When you see the poverty and the need in person around the world, you realize that it’s real,” she recalls.
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Scam targets Farmington utility customers

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Electric Utility System is warning customers about a scammer impersonating its staff. The utility says it has received reports of someone going to homes, claiming they’re an employee and saying they need to do an energy audit on their meter. The utility says it is not doing home energy audits […]
FARMINGTON, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy