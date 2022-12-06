Read full article on original website
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Host USD Saturday Afternoon
SAN DIEGO – The Aztecs (8-2) host crosstown foe San Diego (6-4) Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Viejas Arena. • SDSU's 8-2 start is the Aztecs' best since the 2007-08 season. With a win Saturday, SDSU will be 9-2 for the first time in 27 years (1995-96). • The...
goaztecs.com
No. 22 Men's Hoops Play Saint Mary's Saturday in Phoenix
SAN DIEGO - Competing in its third of four contests in 11 days, the San Diego State men's basketball team plays a neutral site game against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday afternoon in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. OFF THE BOUNCE. The Aztecs and...
goaztecs.com
Aztec Track and Field Signs Three to NLIs
SAN DIEGO - Aztec track and field head coach Shelia Burrell, has announced the signings of three athletes to NLIs. The three athletes are set to compete for San Diego State starting in the 2023-24 school year. Jordan Leveque, a senior at Buchanan High School in Clovis, California, has signed...
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
Man accused of shooting Farmington officer offered plea agreement
The Farmington Police Department declined to comment on the plea deal, saying they are in a "ticklish position" on the case at the moment.
newmexicomagazine.org
True Heroes 2022: Beverly Charley
The Farmington native fights to support veterans, the homeless, and others in need. IN HER EARLY TWENTIES, WHILE SERVING IN THE ARMY, Farmington native Beverly Charley felt her heart grow three times bigger. Charley was leading a supply convoy in Somalia when one of the vehicles behind her broke down. As the soldiers waited for repairs, a group of locals wandered onto the empty dirt road. She didn’t know where they came from, but they all had the same question: Did she have any food? “When you see the poverty and the need in person around the world, you realize that it’s real,” she recalls.
Scam targets Farmington utility customers
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Electric Utility System is warning customers about a scammer impersonating its staff. The utility says it has received reports of someone going to homes, claiming they’re an employee and saying they need to do an energy audit on their meter. The utility says it is not doing home energy audits […]
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista man sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegal operation of a $5M money transmission business
A Chula Vista man was sentenced in federal court this week to 30 months in prison for laundering more than $5 million dollars through an unregistered money transmission business. In addition to prison time, Jose Luis Gonzalez, 50, was ordered to forfeit $5,052,037 for his unregistered money transmission business and...
