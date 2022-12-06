ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury finds Trump Organization guilty on all counts of tax fraud — and may help “cripple the company"

By Brett Wilkins
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ejuf_0jZcGwHt00

Allen Weisselberg behind Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (Getty/Timothy A. Clary)

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is a breaking story... Please check back for possible updates...

A New York jury on Tuesday found two subsidiaries of Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump's company, guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud.

The New York Times reports the Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization of crimes including scheming to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, and falsifying business records. The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation were also accused of paying executives' personal expenses without reporting them as income, and for fraudulently classifying the executives as independent contractors instead of employees.

The verdict came less than a month after the twice-impeached former president—who was not a defendant in this case but faces various other legal issues—announced his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"Today's guilty verdict against the Trump Organization shows that we will hold individuals and organizations accountable when they violate our laws to line their pockets," Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, tweeted that "this is a significant verdict—the Trump Organization is found guilty of serious felony fraud charges."

"This will give even more leverage to New York Attorney General Tish James in her civil suit, which seeks extraordinary remedies that would cripple the company," he added.

Comments / 547

Buffalo solider
3d ago

Tax cheat family immigrants pay more in tax than the Trump crime family and the Trump family also steals money from their charity foundations they have no morals

Reply(47)
102
Teri Gamboa
3d ago

I bet his personal taxes are rife with illegal transactions. And let's not for get the North Korean loan he obtained during his faux presidency.

Reply(22)
71
t.a.h.
4d ago

He’ll just beg and his peasants will send their King their hard earned nickels and dimes. He’s a Billionaire. It’s 1.5 million. Should be a problem.

Reply(51)
53
