Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police conduct traffic stop, find 6.6 pounds of cocaine

BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department - On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:36 p.m., BPD Narcotics Officers conducted a traffic stop on IH 10 S near mile marker 835. During the stop, an investigation was initiated and Officers located approximately 3 Kilograms (6.6 pounds) of suspected...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run

BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Future of Port Arthur city departments

Port Arthur — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie says he was shocked at a presentation that examined what it would look like in the future, if the city were to move the police department, fire department and municipal court. The mayor says he was expecting the focus to be...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

LISD superintendent presents hybrid calendar but no action tonight

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton school superintendent presented a hybrid calendar during the superintendent's report portion of the school board meeting Thursday night, but there's no agenda item and the board didn't vote on it tonight. Dr. Tony Tipton says the idea came from teachers so they've decided to explore...
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Southeast Texas pickleball tournament set for this weekend

BEAUMONT — Golden Triangle Roofing and SETX Pickleballers is bringing a pickle ball tournament to Beaumont and raising money for a good cause. This tournament will feature a full day of pickleball and is open for the public to enjoy. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to...
BEAUMONT, TX

