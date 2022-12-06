Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
Lake Forest Paraprofessional Named Delaware 2023 Educational Support Professional of the Year
A paraprofessional from Lake Forest School District’s Lake Forest Central Elementary School is the state’s 2023 Delaware Educational Support Professional of the Year. Heather Hitchens supports students with disabilities within their small classroom and inclusion settings. “I ensure students with disabilities participate to the best of their ability,...
delaware.gov
Governor Carney Releases Government Efficiency and Accountability Review (GEAR) Board Report
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday released the sixth annual report of the Government Efficiency and Accountability Review (GEAR) Board. Governor Carney established GEAR by Executive Order #4 in February 2017 to identify ways for state government to operate more efficiently, improve the delivery of state services, and provide cost savings.
delaware.gov
Give the Gift of Education This Year
A gift to a DE529 account will last well past the holiday season. The holiday season can be stressful as shoppers search for the perfect present. Opening a DE529 Education Savings Plan account or contributing to an already existing account lets you not only cross a gift off of your list but provide for the future as well.
delaware.gov
Quick Prison Response To Medical Emergency Gives Sussex Correctional Institution Inmate A New Lease On Life
Georgetown, DE – This past week the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) recognized Correctional Officers and medical professionals for saving the life of a Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) inmate who experienced a sudden life-threatening cardiac arrest earlier this year. On August 14, 2022 a 62 year-old inmate was working...
Comments / 0