Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The best car insurance companies based on cost, coverage and service
Car insurance is a necessary expense for most Americans, since driving without it is illegal and public transportation options are limited outside of major U.S. cities. Insuring a vehicle can be costly, especially if you're a new driver or insuring a luxury car, but it can save you tens of thousands of dollars in case of damage or theft.
Lower gas prices mean more winter road trips for Americans: poll
Thirty-one percent of Americans took fewer road trips this summer directly because of the cost of gas, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 drivers looked at their winter driving plans and found that with the cost of gas being down since the summer, nearly a fifth said this will impact how many road trips they make this winter (19%). Some plan to brave the winter roads more than last year. Thirty-eight percent of respondents took one or two road trips during the winter last year, but a fifth of drivers plan on taking more this year (19%). More than a third...
Comments / 0