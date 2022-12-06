Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Why Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Stumbled Post Q4 Earnings
HP - Free Report) has lost 9.2% since its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 16. The negative response could be attributed to a lack of positive surprise on the earnings front. What Did Helmerich & Payne’s Earnings Unveil?. Helmerich & Payne reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2022 : COST, AVGO, LULU, COO, MTN, DOCU, RH, CHWY, PHR, MANU, DOMO, CURV
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 5.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
Chewy (CHWY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Chewy (CHWY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 112.50%....
Zacks.com
Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Q3 Earnings Miss, Comps Rise Y/Y
OLLI - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but grew year over year. The Harrisburg, PA-based company also registered an increase in comparable store sales. This extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise also revisited its full-year outlook. Here’s How...
NASDAQ
Phreesia (PHR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Phreesia (PHR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.88. This compares to loss of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.64%. A...
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Campbell Soup, Pinterest, Toll Brothers and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Campbell Soup (CPB) – Campbell Soup beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share. Revenue also beat consensus and the food producer said its results were helped by strong pricing, improved productivity and supply chain improvements. Campbell Soup rose 1.2% in the premarket.
msn.com
7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
msn.com
Is This Dividend Growth Stock a Buy?
Economic concerns ranging from elevated inflation to interest rate hikes have heavily weighed on financial markets this year. This explains why the S&P 500 index has dropped over 17% so far in 2022. But many stocks have outperformed the index during this time, especially in healthcare. Down just 11% to...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2022: CHEF, NAPA, BTI, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.9%. The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) was slipping past 9% amid plans to launch a private placement of convertible senior notes due...
Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
SWBI earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
NASDAQ
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL delivered mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 28, 2022) results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2022: CIEN, MOMO, HCP, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.92% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.78% higher recently. Ciena (CIEN) was gaining over 17% in value even as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.61 per diluted share, down...
Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) Misses Earnings Expectations
Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) stock fell 0.42% (As on December 8, 11:35:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the second quarter of FY 23. On an organic basis, net sales were up 16% from the prior-year level. Sales benefited from strong consumer demand for its brands and sustained brand investments. BF.B is benefiting from recent acquisitions, product innovation and strategic relationships. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Brown-Forman’s gross profit amounted to $613 million, improving 4% year over year. On an organic basis, the gross profit rose 13%. Meanwhile, the gross margin contracted 330 basis points (bps) to 56%. The gross margin decline can be attributed to the impact of input cost inflation, elevated costs resulting from supply-chain disruptions and adverse currency rates. These were partly negated by a favorable price/mix and the removal of the EU and the U.K. tariffs on American whiskey. The operating income declined 2% year over year to $313 million on a reported basis. The organic operating income increased 8%. The operating margin contracted 360 bps to 28.7% in the fiscal second quarter. The company ended the first half of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,087 million and long-term debt of $1,974 million. Its total shareholders’ equity was $3,040 million. As of Oct 31, 2022, BF.B generated $316 million in cash from operating activities.
Stocks Steady, TSMC, PepsiCo, Microsoft And Fox - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday December 6:. 1. -- Stock Futures Steady As Inflation Focus Resumes. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Tuesday, while the dollar held onto yesterday's rally and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors continue to worry that inflation risks remain imbedded in the domestic economy.
Comments / 0