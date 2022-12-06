ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Newly revitalized College Hill to hold tree lighting

CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- College Hill is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Light Up College Hill event. It takes place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Patrick Park in the business district. The Chief Executive Officer of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation said there will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kroger employee organizes Toys for Tots for the holidays

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A Fort Mitchell Kroger associate is giving back to our community in a huge way: he organizes the store's Toys for Tots drive, just out of the goodness of his heart. David Littleton has been a Kroger employee for more than 20 years. He just...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WKRC

Local BBQ restaurant closes, but still plans on serving food

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There is some good news and bad news for fans of a local barbecue restaurant. The owners of Sweets and Meats in Mount Washington posted on social media that they plan to close their carry-out restaurant on December 18. The good news is they plan...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

3 Tri-State favorites will team up for one destination

UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Three Tri-State favorites are teaming up to provide one location for people to enjoy. It will even include event space. Braxton Brewing, Dewey's Pizza and Graeter's are working together on a new hub for dining and entertainment in Union. But they say it will be much...
UNION, KY
WKRC

Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer comes to life on stage

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can see Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer like you have never seen him before. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is putting a musical adaptation of the beloved story on stage. The show at the Taft Theatre runs from December 10 to December 19. Get ready to see...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gym catering to children with autism opens first branch in Northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - We Rock The Spectrum is opening a new location in Northern Kentucky this Saturday. The gym in Erlanger features sensory-friendly experiences for kids living with autism. Children of all abilities are welcome, meaning siblings can join in on the fun. The equipment includes a zip line, trampoline and swing, which all help children with motor skills and spatial relations.
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
CLEVES, OH
WKRC

Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

School bus hits student in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

