Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
WKRC
Newly revitalized College Hill to hold tree lighting
CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- College Hill is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Light Up College Hill event. It takes place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Patrick Park in the business district. The Chief Executive Officer of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation said there will be...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: On National Adoption Weekend, take home pets like Rosie, Blue and Pepper!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's National Adoption Weekend!. The SPCA is lowering adoption fees to just $25 for dogs and $10 for cats Saturday and Sunday, so you can take home great animals like Rosie, Blue, and Pepper. Rosie is roughly two years old and her brother, Blue, is about one-and-a-half....
WKRC
10,000 Santas to flood Downtown Cincinnati and Covington to benefit cancer research
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Downtown and Covington will be flooded with Santas on Saturday for the 15th annual SantaCon. 10,000 people are expected to participate at more than 50 bars in Over-the-Rhine, The Banks, Mt. Adams, Covington, and the Central Business District. "The first year, we had 25 Santas. A couple...
WKRC
Children's Theatre of Cincinnati putting on production of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can see the most famous reindeer of all over the weekend at the Taft Theater. The Cincinnati Children's Theatre production of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" opens Saturday. Artistic director Roderick Justice talked with Local 12's Sheila Gray about this Christmas classic.
WKRC
Kroger employee organizes Toys for Tots for the holidays
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A Fort Mitchell Kroger associate is giving back to our community in a huge way: he organizes the store's Toys for Tots drive, just out of the goodness of his heart. David Littleton has been a Kroger employee for more than 20 years. He just...
WKRC
Local BBQ restaurant closes, but still plans on serving food
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There is some good news and bad news for fans of a local barbecue restaurant. The owners of Sweets and Meats in Mount Washington posted on social media that they plan to close their carry-out restaurant on December 18. The good news is they plan...
WKRC
3 Tri-State favorites will team up for one destination
UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Three Tri-State favorites are teaming up to provide one location for people to enjoy. It will even include event space. Braxton Brewing, Dewey's Pizza and Graeter's are working together on a new hub for dining and entertainment in Union. But they say it will be much...
WKRC
Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer comes to life on stage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can see Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer like you have never seen him before. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is putting a musical adaptation of the beloved story on stage. The show at the Taft Theatre runs from December 10 to December 19. Get ready to see...
WKRC
Gym catering to children with autism opens first branch in Northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - We Rock The Spectrum is opening a new location in Northern Kentucky this Saturday. The gym in Erlanger features sensory-friendly experiences for kids living with autism. Children of all abilities are welcome, meaning siblings can join in on the fun. The equipment includes a zip line, trampoline and swing, which all help children with motor skills and spatial relations.
WKRC
Touring production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' performing at Aronoff Center
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's described as a "gorgeous, thrilling, heavenly musical," and you can see right now at the Aronoff Center. A touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar is in town for a two-week run. One of the stars, Colin Robertson, joined Local 12's Sheila Gray in the studio.
WKRC
Local teen asks for people to donate blood for his Make-A-Wish request
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager who got to choose his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation is choosing to give back with the gift of blood donation. With so many of us out with respiratory illnesses and traveling toward the end of the year, it takes a toll on our nation’s blood supply.
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
WKRC
Foosball, pool tables, arcades and more: Rec room deals you can't miss from Watson's
As you prepare to host friends and family this year, is your house ready to become the go-to spot for the most family fun?. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of living room, home theater, game room, outdoor furniture and above-ground pools – is all about creating spaces for customers to enjoy life's best moments.
WKRC
Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
WKRC
Crews search retention pond for missing Clermont County man with autism
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews are searching a retention pond for signs of a missing man with autism in Pierce Township Thursday. Pierce Township Police say Thomas Mills was last seen in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments Tuesday morning around eight. A fire and rescue team...
WKRC
CPD searches for 2 men accused of posing as fundraisers for a cancer charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police need help identifying two men accused of fraudulently collecting money. CPD says that two men posed as fundraisers for the Stand Up 2 Cancer organization at least twice at Paycor Stadium during Bengals games and accepted donations from fans. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WKRC
UC, Xavier team up for the Crosstown Foodout, to raise awareness for food insecurity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Crosstown Shootout is one of the biggest annual sporting events in Cincinnati. Off the court, the rivals are teaming up to raise awareness for food insecurities among college students. The Bearcat Pantry and Resource Center (BCP) at the University of Cincinnati and Xavier’s The Store provide...
WKRC
School bus hits student in Clermont County
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
WKRC
New Richmond schools return to remote learning due to bus driver shortage
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Schools in New Richmond have temporarily gone back to remote learning. There's a shortage of bus drivers due to illness, officials say. So, students returned to a remote schedule Thursday and Friday. The superintendent says they will hopefully be back in classrooms on Monday.
Comments / 0