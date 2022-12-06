ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Many maternity wards sending at-risk new moms home with Narcan

Sending a new mother home from the hospital with Narcan may seem like a stretch but a new initiative to do just that is growing across the state and being praised by physicians as a critical life-saving tool. "Accidental overdose is one of the main drivers of maternal death," said Dr. Kaylin Klie, a Family Medicine and Addiction Specialist at UC Health. Doctor Klie is particularly passionate about finding resources for mothers struggling with addiction. Part of that she says is making sure women who want to get better, know they can without losing their child to the state. "If...
Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
We are excited to share the Mercy Birthing Center with you in this sponsored post!. The Mercy Birthing Center is prepared to walk through every step of your pregnancy and delivery with you!. Birth is a unique experience for each mom— no two stories are the same. Some moms have...

