Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road

McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mall Slated for Demolition

The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall

If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Commission to make recommendation on Dallas short-term rental regulations

DALLAS - After years of debate and consideration, a decision will soon be made about what to recommend to the Dallas City Council about how to regulate short-term rentals. Dallas City Plan Commission members are set to vote Thursday on whether short-term rentals should be defined as lodging. If Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps

Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West

After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: The Future's on Track

Trinity Metro's TEXRail and Trinity Rail Express are redefining commuter travel. The T.R.E. is North Texas' first commuter rail service and features the only double-decker train in DFW, while the TEXRail trains are so high-tech, its mechanics use more laptops than tools to maintain the trains. Plus, we talk to a TEXRail conductor to learn about her journey to become an engineer. Get a rare look at how these trains operate and discover why railroads still are a vital part of North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas

Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
DALLAS, TX

