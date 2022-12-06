Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
WFAA
Decades-old Dallas business destroyed in fire
"We’re in shock right now. We don’t know what to think. We don’t know what’s going to happen," Bradley Walker said. “It’s part of the family."
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road
McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
firefighternation.com
Dallas (TX) Fire Engine Lands in Ditch Responding to Four-Alarm Shopping Center Fire
Dallas Fire-Rescue battled a three-alarm fire at a shopping center Friday morning, and a fire engine went off the road in responding to it. The call to the commercial building in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard came in at about 7 a.m. and quckly escalated to three alarms, WFAA reported.
dallasexpress.com
Local Mall Slated for Demolition
The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
McKinney City Council approves citywide wayfinding plan
The McKinney City Council approved a citywide wayfinding sign master plan at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney’s new Wayfinding Master Plan has been approved, and the first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2023. The McKinney City Council approved the master plan...
fox4news.com
Commission to make recommendation on Dallas short-term rental regulations
DALLAS - After years of debate and consideration, a decision will soon be made about what to recommend to the Dallas City Council about how to regulate short-term rentals. Dallas City Plan Commission members are set to vote Thursday on whether short-term rentals should be defined as lodging. If Dallas...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
Dallas Observer
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West
After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: The Future's on Track
Trinity Metro's TEXRail and Trinity Rail Express are redefining commuter travel. The T.R.E. is North Texas' first commuter rail service and features the only double-decker train in DFW, while the TEXRail trains are so high-tech, its mechanics use more laptops than tools to maintain the trains. Plus, we talk to a TEXRail conductor to learn about her journey to become an engineer. Get a rare look at how these trains operate and discover why railroads still are a vital part of North Texas.
Non-profit offering incentives to landlords who accept previously homeless tenants
A non-profit in North Texas is offering incentives for landlords and property owners who agree to provide an apartment to someone who was previously homeless.
fox4news.com
Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas
Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
Dallas salon ranked one of the best eyelash salons in the US: report
There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
dmagazine.com
Remembering Dr. George Keaton, Who Made Sure the History of Black Dallas Wasn’t Forgotten
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered at Communities Foundation of Texas to watch the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Marcellus Cooper, the first Black dentist in Texas. But the day was also poignant because the man who had a hand in making sure Cooper got his due wasn’t there.
fox4news.com
Man in serious condition after being shot while in vehicle early Saturday morning
Dallas police said a man was shot while in his vehicle after a suspect walked up to his car and opened fire on him and a passenger early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas. He was taken to Parkland Hospital after being found near a fire station near Royal Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard.
