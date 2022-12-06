ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

seattlerefined.com

Family, community and beauty blend at Claudia's Beauty Studio in Mukilteo

A glamorous pink and white beauty studio in Mukilteo is celebrating a year of treating local clients to beauty treatments and self-care. The aesthetic at Claudia's Beauty Studio is "very magical, warm and cozy," describes owner Claudia Rojas. Her journey into entrepreneurship has been years of hard work, determination and...
MUKILTEO, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlerefined.com

'Be the change' at the Friday Harbor Film Festival

A call to action permeated through this year's Friday Harbor Film Festival (FHFF). Cinephiles were eager for the in-person return of the FHFF, bringing together filmmakers and fans in an intimate setting. The FHFF illuminated eight screens across four theaters in the heart of Friday Harbor, Washington, making the festival...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
kpug1170.com

Crews come to aid of hypothermic kite surfer in Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An incident in Bellingham Bay on Thursday, December 1st, is a reminder to anyone venturing onto the water this time of year to be prepared for the worst. Coast Guard Station Bellingham and the Bellingham Fire Department fire boat both responded to reports of a kite surfer in distress near Taylor Dock.
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
PORT ANGELES, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA
whatcom-news.com

Wind advisory issued for tonight (Weds.) into Thursday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory today, Wednesday, December 7th, that will be in effect from 10pm today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns of sustained southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph across San...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Robin Hill Farm County Park closes during cleanup of storm damage

CLALLAM COUNTY – Clallam County Park officials announced Monday they have closed most of Robin Hill Farm County Park following the recent substantial tree blowdown due to storms, which have left the park trail system unsafe and largely impassible. County Parks Staff has closed Robin Hill except for the...

