Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Water Treatment Plant, outdoor pool to be topics of discussion for Pierre City Commission tonight
The Pierre City Commission meets tonight (Dec. 6, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Pierre). Among the items on the agenda are:. Burbach Aquatics Contract Amendment #2 and related invoices. 2022 Budget Supplement – 1st Reading. The Pierre City Commission meeting is open to the public...
drgnews.com
Bridge inspections, 4-H and Extension, full-time employee bonuses on agenda for Stanley County Commission
The Stanley County Commission meets at 5pm CT tonight (Dec. 6, 2022) in their board room in the basement of the Courthouse in Fort Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. The meeting is open to the public. AGENDA. STANLEY COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING. TUESDAY DECEMBER 6, 2022 – 5:00...
drgnews.com
South Dakota Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next week in Pierre
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA invites the public to attend the Cattlemen’s Banquet, President’s Auction, and enjoy live entertainment to follow. Banquet tickets are available in advance at sdcattlemen.org.
drgnews.com
Mortenson is youngest ever and 1st tribal member to lead state republican legislators
District 24 Representative Will Mortenson of Pierre has been chosen to serve as the House Majority Leader during South Dakota’s 2023 legislative session. It’s a task he says he’s looking forward to. According to Tony Venhuizen’s “SoDak Governors” blog, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member Mortenson is, “The...
drgnews.com
Avera Medical Group Gettysburg welcoming new Physician Assistant later this month
Avera Medical Group Gettysburg will soon welcome a new Physician Assistant to the medical team. KaraLynn Kuhn will join the six current providers Dec. 19, 2022. Kuhn grew up in Aberdeen and attended North Dakota State University for her undergraduate studies. She recently completed the Northwestern College Physician Assistant program in Orange City, Iowa.
drgnews.com
Governors Sweep Home Wrestling Duals From Brookings
PIERRE – In their first home duals of the season, Pierre Governor wrestlers swept Brookings Thursday at the Riggs High Gym. The Governor girls, off their first place finish last weekend at Mandan, North Dakota, shut out Brookings 39-0. Six of the Governor victories were by pin, by Sydney Uhrig, Lexie Hillmer, Gianna Stangeland, Hattie Baldwin, Ireland Templeton and Mary Mehlhaff.
Comments / 0