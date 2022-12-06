PIERRE – In their first home duals of the season, Pierre Governor wrestlers swept Brookings Thursday at the Riggs High Gym. The Governor girls, off their first place finish last weekend at Mandan, North Dakota, shut out Brookings 39-0. Six of the Governor victories were by pin, by Sydney Uhrig, Lexie Hillmer, Gianna Stangeland, Hattie Baldwin, Ireland Templeton and Mary Mehlhaff.

PIERRE, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO