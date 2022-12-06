ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

South Dakota Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next week in Pierre

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA invites the public to attend the Cattlemen’s Banquet, President’s Auction, and enjoy live entertainment to follow. Banquet tickets are available in advance at sdcattlemen.org.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Avera Medical Group Gettysburg welcoming new Physician Assistant later this month

Avera Medical Group Gettysburg will soon welcome a new Physician Assistant to the medical team. KaraLynn Kuhn will join the six current providers Dec. 19, 2022. Kuhn grew up in Aberdeen and attended North Dakota State University for her undergraduate studies. She recently completed the Northwestern College Physician Assistant program in Orange City, Iowa.
GETTYSBURG, SD
drgnews.com

Governors Sweep Home Wrestling Duals From Brookings

PIERRE – In their first home duals of the season, Pierre Governor wrestlers swept Brookings Thursday at the Riggs High Gym. The Governor girls, off their first place finish last weekend at Mandan, North Dakota, shut out Brookings 39-0. Six of the Governor victories were by pin, by Sydney Uhrig, Lexie Hillmer, Gianna Stangeland, Hattie Baldwin, Ireland Templeton and Mary Mehlhaff.
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy