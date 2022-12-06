Read full article on original website
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
Flames from semi temporarily close parts of I-94 in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says flames from a burning semi-truck stretched across both westbound lanes of I-94 early Friday morning, temporarily blocking travel. Troopers say a semi-trailer lost lights and its electrical stopped working while traveling west on I-94 near West Fargo before 5:30...
“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
Possible crash, car fire on I-94 near West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned of a possible car fire or accident just west of West Fargo near mile marker 343 on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has told us more details on the incident are expected in the coming hours, and ask you to plan ahead if you are heading westbound on the roadway for the time being.
Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo after a crash Friday evening on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the 51-year-old was headed eastbound around 6:30 p.m. when he left the highway just before the University exit and smashed into both concrete pillars that support the south side of the Red River walk over bridge.
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
Donate your “Coins for a Cause” at Affinity Plus
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — If you have any loose change in your pockets or purse, you might consider giving it to help feed others this holiday season. Affinity Plus in Moorhead and Fergus Falls is collecting coins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The money raised will...
Busy day for ND Highway Patrol, 14 crashes in Fargo area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s falling snow has made for a busy day for emergency responders. North Dakota Highway Patrol say they are investigating 14 crashes in the Fargo area on I-94 and I-29. Officials told us this is in addition to 10 other highway assists, where...
F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
Fargo South students make fleece blankets to support veterans
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo South High Schoolers are helping our veterans by offering some warmth. Students are assembling fleece blankets to be sent to veterans across the F-M area. It’s a statewide campaign. A member of the school’s executive board says Fargo South students plan to donate...
Rock icons set Fargo concert
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rock legends Def Leppard and Motley Crue along with Alice Cooper are set to pack the FARGODOME. The rock bands will perform in Fargo on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 16.
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 8:00 PM: Detroit Lakes Police say a Minnesota State Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding a missing woman with dementia. Authorities say Trooper Mike Lundeen heard the radio traffic about the missing woman and came in to Detroit Lakes...
Valley City Public Schools call for virtual learning due to ‘unprecedented levels of student illness’
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in the school district. Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of Friday afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at...
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
Fire causes $25,000 worth of damages to north Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Fargo firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. at 1446 4th Ave. N. They say the caller was outside with four children, but one person had gone back inside to try and put the fire out.
Fargo Police present Moorhead Security Officer with Distinguished Service Award
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are recognizing the efforts of a Moorhead security officer. Kim Sandvik was presented with a Citizen Citation for Distinguished Service Tuesday. Sandvik was chosen for his bravery in responding to an active shooter situation near a jewelry store where he was working. The security officer located the victim and began life saving efforts until first responders were able to take over.
Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City
Stuff & Things is the newest, strangest shop in the Valley City downtown, whose eclectic spirit is right in the name. “I got sick of when people would ask me ‘what are you guys doing in there?’ and I finally just (said) ‘stuff and things!’ and we really are doing everything,” Lucas Sieg, owner of Stuff & Things, a general purpose junk shop, consignment store, trading post and general store that’s taken roost in the old Ace Hardware building in downtown Valley City.
Moorhead teen who lost her parents shares the importance of Live United Give United Day
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – It’s Live United, Give United Day in Cass and Clay counties. It’s a chance to raise awareness and inspire action to help families who are homeless. The non-profit hosted a poverty simulator to give people a look into the difficulties of people having to...
New parking ordinance going into effect in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- If you live in West Fargo, a change is coming to a parking ordinance sure to make you turn your head. During their Monday meeting, West Fargo City Commissioners approved a new parking ordinance that adds late payment penalties and wheel immobilization devices for unpaid parking tickets. In addition to the ordinance, the West Fargo Police Department will now use an electronic citation program called 'Passport' to improve efficiency and customer accessibility.
