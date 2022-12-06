WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be another gray start for the eastern half of the state. Portions of north central Kansas remain under a dense fog advisory through 10 am. Expect reduced visibility and a light glaze of ice is not out of the question. Skies will clear through the afternoon and mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50′s are expected for your Saturday. While wind remains light today, expect a bit of a breeze to begin to build west and north central by Sunday then down right windy conditions enter the forecast by Monday state wide.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO