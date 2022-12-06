Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
One person with life-threatening injuries after fire in west Wichita
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire located in west Wichita where one person has been critically injured.
Contractor causes water break in west Wichita
A water main break in west Wichita blocked traffic for a short time. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Ridge Rd., just south of Douglas.
One dead in motorcycle crash south of Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS and first responders are working a crash south of Wichita where one person has died.
City breaks ground on a new east Wichita police substation. Here’s where it will be
$9.2 million of the $10.6 million project is being paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money.
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
Woman held on $1M bond after man's body found in rural Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman accused in the death of a man whose body was found in rural Sumner County made her first court appearance Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19 of Haysville, is charged with 1st degree murder, burglary, and a misdemeanor count of theft, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
KWCH.com
Waking up to some fog (again) this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be another gray start for the eastern half of the state. Portions of north central Kansas remain under a dense fog advisory through 10 am. Expect reduced visibility and a light glaze of ice is not out of the question. Skies will clear through the afternoon and mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50′s are expected for your Saturday. While wind remains light today, expect a bit of a breeze to begin to build west and north central by Sunday then down right windy conditions enter the forecast by Monday state wide.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
KWCH.com
Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
KWCH.com
Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business
The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
KWCH.com
Showers possible, no heavy rain expected in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a damp start to the day in Wichita and while nothing heavy is expected, a few rain showers remain possible during the morning commute. Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s so there are no icy concerns in south central Kansas, but roads are slippery in spots across NW Kansas where a light wintry mix is falling.
KWCH.com
Custodians deep clean Colvin Elementary School after 2-day closure due to illness
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several schools across the state continue to deal with illness. Wichita’s Colvin Elementary School remained closed for a second straight day because of staffing challenges due to illness. With no kids in class, custodians were busy Friday doing a thorough cleaning of the school. From...
South Wichita elementary school closes because of staff illnesses, lack of substitutes
The school plans to reopen Monday.
KWCH.com
Valley Center schools reopening Thursday after closure due to threats
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Valley Center school district announced students will return to class Thursday after online threats prompted a cancellation Wednesday. As the investigation into threats continue, the district announced plans for returning Thursday with beefed up safety measures for the school day and moving forward. There will...
KWCH.com
WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man accused in an armed robbery reported Thursday afternoon at a northwest Wichita Walmart. A WPD public information officer said police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Kellogg and Seneca after he fled from the Walmart store near 21st Street North and Maize Road.
KWCH.com
Showers clear out for Saturday sunny skies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says rain chances return to parts of the state tonight for areas primarily south and east of the turnpike. Scattered showers will develop after 8 p.m. and then linger into early Saturday morning. The good news is we’ll quickly dry out and see...
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested.
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
classiccountry1070.com
Man Arrested After Armed Robbery at a NW Wichita Walmart
Wichita Police arrested a man following an armed robbery at a Walmart in Northwest Wichita. The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at the Walmart near 21st and Maize. The man then fled the scene. Police were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle after the robbery took place and...
KWCH.com
Rain and some ice still expected overnight/early Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast-moving system coming into Kansas overnight and Thursday morning will bring mostly rain, but some ice is likely for north central and northwest Kansas. While light ice accumulations are expected (up to .10″), it won’t be enough to cause power outages or tree damage. Roads may be the biggest issue right at the start of the day.
