Wichita, KS

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
Waking up to some fog (again) this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be another gray start for the eastern half of the state. Portions of north central Kansas remain under a dense fog advisory through 10 am. Expect reduced visibility and a light glaze of ice is not out of the question. Skies will clear through the afternoon and mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50′s are expected for your Saturday. While wind remains light today, expect a bit of a breeze to begin to build west and north central by Sunday then down right windy conditions enter the forecast by Monday state wide.
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business

The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
Showers possible, no heavy rain expected in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a damp start to the day in Wichita and while nothing heavy is expected, a few rain showers remain possible during the morning commute. Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s so there are no icy concerns in south central Kansas, but roads are slippery in spots across NW Kansas where a light wintry mix is falling.
Valley Center schools reopening Thursday after closure due to threats

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Valley Center school district announced students will return to class Thursday after online threats prompted a cancellation Wednesday. As the investigation into threats continue, the district announced plans for returning Thursday with beefed up safety measures for the school day and moving forward. There will...
WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man accused in an armed robbery reported Thursday afternoon at a northwest Wichita Walmart. A WPD public information officer said police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Kellogg and Seneca after he fled from the Walmart store near 21st Street North and Maize Road.
Showers clear out for Saturday sunny skies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says rain chances return to parts of the state tonight for areas primarily south and east of the turnpike. Scattered showers will develop after 8 p.m. and then linger into early Saturday morning. The good news is we’ll quickly dry out and see...
Man Arrested After Armed Robbery at a NW Wichita Walmart

Wichita Police arrested a man following an armed robbery at a Walmart in Northwest Wichita. The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at the Walmart near 21st and Maize. The man then fled the scene. Police were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle after the robbery took place and...
Rain and some ice still expected overnight/early Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast-moving system coming into Kansas overnight and Thursday morning will bring mostly rain, but some ice is likely for north central and northwest Kansas. While light ice accumulations are expected (up to .10″), it won’t be enough to cause power outages or tree damage. Roads may be the biggest issue right at the start of the day.
