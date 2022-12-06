Noem budget speech offers raise for “big 3,” eliminates state sales tax on groceries and outlines costs for expanding Medicare

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) has recognized six individuals whose work in legislation and policy on trade and transportation and food and agricultural policy has helped to advance the economic impact of U.S. dairy manufacturing. At the annual Celebration of Dairy event held at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes, D.V.M., recognized Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Senator John Thune of South Dakota, Congressman John Garamendi of California, Congressman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Mr. Daniel Maffei, and Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Mr. Frank Yiannas of the Food and Drug Administration, with the IDFA Leadership Award.

