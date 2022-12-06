Noem budget speech offers raise for “big 3,” eliminates state sales tax on groceries and outlines costs for expanding Medicare

Read full article on original website
Noem orders immediate review of state investments; Wants results in 7 days
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has ordered an immediate review of all investments under the control of the state Investment Council in order to determine if taxpayer dollars are being invested in companies that pose a threat to national security, like those in Communist China. She challenged the Investment Council to complete the review in seven days.
Flags at State Capitol to fly at at half-staff today in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson
Flags will be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre today (Dec. 10, 2022) in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson. Flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset. Anderson served in the state House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first– and only–...
Board of Regents proposes expanding resident tuition program to Illinois, Wisconsin
Earlier this year (2022), the South Dakota Board of Regents partnered with EAB, an education company, to study price sensitivity and enrollment patterns to help inform future tuition pricing decisions. EAB analyzed enrollment data for all six SDBOR institutions. Upon reviewing the study, university representatives felt there was an opportunity to adjust special rates and increase the prospective student pipeline.
Thune, Johnson, others recognized for supporting US dairy
The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) has recognized six individuals whose work in legislation and policy on trade and transportation and food and agricultural policy has helped to advance the economic impact of U.S. dairy manufacturing. At the annual Celebration of Dairy event held at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes, D.V.M., recognized Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Senator John Thune of South Dakota, Congressman John Garamendi of California, Congressman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Mr. Daniel Maffei, and Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Mr. Frank Yiannas of the Food and Drug Administration, with the IDFA Leadership Award.
Despite rocky year, South Dakota’s retirement system held steady in 2022
The South Dakota State Retirement System Board got an update on their investment status at their meeting last week (Dec. 1, 2022). State Investment Officer Matt Clark said they are now seeing a modest increase in the current fiscal year. Clark says the first six months of the year showed...
Virtual “History Talks” presentation tonight features Mathis murders
The South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” this evening (Dec. 8, 2022) features Noel Hamiel– veteran journalist and former state legislator– and his new book, “South Dakota’s Mathis Murders: Horror in the Heartland.”. The book examines South Dakota’s most infamous murder...
Jan. 17 trial date set for Lower Brule man charged with Burglary and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Lower Brule man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for First Degree Burglary and Assault with a. Justice Long, age 29, pleaded not guilty. The maximum penalty upon conviction is 25 years in custody and/or a $250,000 fine, five...
