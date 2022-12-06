ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Get sweet on art during Bismarck Art & Galleries Association’s Cookie Walk

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5QKM_0jZcFEr400

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Paintings and sculptures are one thing, but it’s worth noting that there’s an art to cooking too. Baking and sweet-making are surprisingly complex processes that, like works of art, need the utmost care and skill to create properly. In some sense, it’s an art of its own — and both edible and aesthetic art styles will be coming together this weekend at the Bismarck Art and Gallery Association (BAGA).

Who was Saint Nicholas? The historical background of a holiday icon

BAGA will be hosting its 21st annual Cookie Walk and Art Sale on Saturday, December 10th. During this, an enormous amount of holiday cookies, candy, and other sweet treats will be for sale alongside unique pieces from 46 BAGA member artists. While we can’t give an actual estimate, BAGA’s Executive Director Lynae Hanson estimates that somewhere between 2,000 — 6,000 sweets will be available.

Customers and attendees to the Cookie Walk will be provided with containers and plastic gloves prior to walking through the gallery to select their choice of holiday helpings. All cookies are sold by the point, while delicate cookies, candies, and other sweets are pre-packaged.

All art displayed and for sale at the event will be sold as ‘Cash and Carry’ — meaning that the art can be taken home immediately upon payment.

The Cookie Walk will take place on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. (or until all sweets are gone) at the group’s 442 East Front Avenue location in Bismarck. For more information about the event, visit the association’s website or call 701-223-5986.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.3

Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure

Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emersyn Decker, a 9-year-old Bismarck girl, was granted a Make-a-wish a few years ago. She originally wanted to go to Disneyland, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. She then changed her mind and asked for a camper, so she could take trips with her family.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck, get ready: Santa Claus is Runnin’ to Town

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In 2014, Judge Dave Reich and his wife Ann gathered their community and decided that the best way to spread Christmas cheer was to host a 5k run in Santa Suits. It was a big hit, and since then, there’s been a Santa Run in Bismarck every year that both brings […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Christmas at KX: Christmas Songs- Our favorite holiday hits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Here at KX News, we’re all about the holiday season, and there’s no better way to celebrate it than listening to your favorite Christmas songs. Contrary to popular belief, many of us at the station do celebrate the holidays, even if we can’t be home for them — and one of […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Winter Wellness

During the conversation, Daner discussed what people should do to stay healthy, if eating habits change between the seasons, what families can do to exercise, how long you (and the kids) should spend time outside, and what Family Wellness Bisman has to offer in the wi
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

“Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour” is coming to Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Blippi is taking stages across the country next year and plans to make a stop right here in Bismarck! According to the Bismarck Event Center, “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour” will be coming to Bismarck on May 7, 2023 with tickets set to go on sale Friday, December 9 @ 11 a.m. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy