ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Board of Regents proposes expanding resident tuition program to Illinois, Wisconsin

Earlier this year (2022), the South Dakota Board of Regents partnered with EAB, an education company, to study price sensitivity and enrollment patterns to help inform future tuition pricing decisions. EAB analyzed enrollment data for all six SDBOR institutions. Upon reviewing the study, university representatives felt there was an opportunity to adjust special rates and increase the prospective student pipeline.
WISCONSIN STATE
drgnews.com

South Dakota Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next week in Pierre

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA invites the public to attend the Cattlemen’s Banquet, President’s Auction, and enjoy live entertainment to follow. Banquet tickets are available in advance at sdcattlemen.org.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

FFA state leadership development events contest

This week (Dec. 4-5, 2022), over 600 South Dakota FFA members, advisors and supporters were in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events. Stanley County FFA member Grace Sargent competed in Extemporaneous Speaking. The contest involves students pulling one of a variety of different topics out of a hat, then preparing a speech on that topic.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Noem orders immediate review of state investments; Wants results in 7 days

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has ordered an immediate review of all investments under the control of the state Investment Council in order to determine if taxpayer dollars are being invested in companies that pose a threat to national security, like those in Communist China. She challenged the Investment Council to complete the review in seven days.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy