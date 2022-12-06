Read full article on original website
Board of Regents proposes expanding resident tuition program to Illinois, Wisconsin
Earlier this year (2022), the South Dakota Board of Regents partnered with EAB, an education company, to study price sensitivity and enrollment patterns to help inform future tuition pricing decisions. EAB analyzed enrollment data for all six SDBOR institutions. Upon reviewing the study, university representatives felt there was an opportunity to adjust special rates and increase the prospective student pipeline.
South Dakota Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next week in Pierre
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA invites the public to attend the Cattlemen’s Banquet, President’s Auction, and enjoy live entertainment to follow. Banquet tickets are available in advance at sdcattlemen.org.
Virtual “History Talks” presentation tonight features Mathis murders
The South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” this evening (Dec. 8, 2022) features Noel Hamiel– veteran journalist and former state legislator– and his new book, “South Dakota’s Mathis Murders: Horror in the Heartland.”. The book examines South Dakota’s most infamous murder...
Despite rocky year, South Dakota’s retirement system held steady in 2022
The South Dakota State Retirement System Board got an update on their investment status at their meeting last week (Dec. 1, 2022). State Investment Officer Matt Clark said they are now seeing a modest increase in the current fiscal year. Clark says the first six months of the year showed...
FFA state leadership development events contest
This week (Dec. 4-5, 2022), over 600 South Dakota FFA members, advisors and supporters were in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events. Stanley County FFA member Grace Sargent competed in Extemporaneous Speaking. The contest involves students pulling one of a variety of different topics out of a hat, then preparing a speech on that topic.
Flags at State Capitol to fly at at half-staff today in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson
Flags will be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre today (Dec. 10, 2022) in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson. Flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset. Anderson served in the state House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first– and only–...
Noem orders immediate review of state investments; Wants results in 7 days
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has ordered an immediate review of all investments under the control of the state Investment Council in order to determine if taxpayer dollars are being invested in companies that pose a threat to national security, like those in Communist China. She challenged the Investment Council to complete the review in seven days.
Jan. 17 trial date set for Lower Brule man charged with Burglary and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Lower Brule man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for First Degree Burglary and Assault with a. Justice Long, age 29, pleaded not guilty. The maximum penalty upon conviction is 25 years in custody and/or a $250,000 fine, five...
