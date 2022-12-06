ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IceHogs are clicking and hoping to keep it that way as they prepare for 3 game homestand

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the hottest teams in the American Hockey League right now is our own Rockford IceHogs. The boys have won five of their last six games.

The last two wins came on their first East Coast trip to Springfield and to Hartford last weekend. The hot streak has built their record up to 11-7-1, a winning percentage of just over 60 percent.

The IceHogs now trail the Central Division leading Milwaukee Admirals by only five points. The Hogs say their recent surge is due to improvement in all facets of their game.

“I don’t know if there’s on area in particular, but I think our transition game overall both offense to defense, defense to offense has really improved over the course of the last six weeks, so I’m really happy with that part,” said head coach Anders Sorensen.

Forward Dylan Sikura mentioned several areas that he’s seen improvement.

“I think all over. I think up front I think we have a lot of weapons. We’re a deep team with our four lines that come at you all game, and then I think we have a really, really slid D corps. I think they’re the best D corps I’ve had since I’ve played in this league, and then obviously our goaltenders have been very good.”

Veteran defenseman Adam Clendening is also encouraged by how the IceHogs have stepped up their game lately.

“I think we’re just playing to our strengths. Playing fast, moving the puck pretty well, getting some timely goaltending which is nice.”

The IceHogs will host the first place Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday night. Then they’ll host the Iowa Wild in back-to-back games Friday night and Saturday night.

