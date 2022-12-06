Royals set time for public town hall meeting about proposed downtown ballpark district

Do you have strong feelings — pro or con — about the Royals proposed downtown ballpark district? Well, Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman and the team want to hear what you have to say.

In an open letter to the public released last month, Sherman expressed his desire to have the Royals leave Kauffman Stadium and move into a downtown ballpark district. The cost would be a proposed $2 billion and it could open after the Royals’ lease at Kauffman Stadium ends in 2030. However, the team could move before then if a new ballpark is built.

Fans expressed strong opinions on the plan, and now the Royals are inviting people to meet with the team’s brass.

The Royals announced Tuesday they will hold a “Public Community Meeting” on Dec. 13 at the Plexpod Westport Commons, 300 E. 39th Street. It will start at 5:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours.

“As Chairman and CEO John Sherman stated in his recent letter to the community, the Royals look forward to seeking public input about how to best serve our residents and build on the momentum our city is experiencing,” the team wrote in a news release. “The meeting will include presentations from Royals executives and outside experts engaged on the project and a session for questions from the audience.”

Sherman will be joined at the meeting by Royals COO/SVP Brooks Sherman, members of an undisclosed architectural firm and “economic development consultants.”

The Royals said there will be “multiple” meetings held in the future. Anyone who wants to attend the Dec. 13 meeting can sign up at: https://forms.office.com/r/MzhreSgMSF .