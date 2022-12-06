ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale seniors in need can ride like a STAR thanks to local nonprofit

STARS, a Scottsdale nonprofit, is now collaborating with the City of Scottsdale to provide rides to local passengers in need. Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services (STARS), which caters to the community of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is a new service provider offering transportation services to senior citizens in Scottsdale that are enrolled in the city’s “Cab Connection” voucher program.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Get 'spirited' with Beards & Brews Booze Crawl in Downtown Mesa Dec. 10

Santa needs to unwind a bit before the big night, and Downtown Mesa is offering the chance for everyone to loosen up with an inaugural Beards & Brews Booze Crawl featuring 10 stops from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Everyone is encouraged to bring out their best Santa...
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Kiwanis Marketplace celebrates 8-year anniversary, continues to help area children in need

The Kiwanis Marketplace in Cave Creek is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year. The marketplace is a thrift shop operated by the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, with the money spent there going back into the community. The Kiwanis Club of Carefree is a part of Kiwanis International, a global network of clubs and members focused on improving the lives of children. Each club is tailored toward helping the children of its specific community.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
citysuntimes.com

BISSELL Pet Foundation brings holiday hope to homeless Arizona pets

With the holiday season here, no pet should have to be without a family to call their own. To ensure pets get a chance to go from shelter kennels to the cozy couches of loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” reduced-fee adoption event now through Dec. 11.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale Recovery Center opens new, state-of-the-art outpatient center

Scottsdale Recovery Center (SRC), which provides drug and alcohol treatment services to those struggling with behavioral health, co-occurring and substance abuse disorders, hosted an open house Friday, Dec. 2 for its new, state-of-the-art outpatient facility. Located on Hayden Road and Via De Ventura in Scottsdale, the 12,500-square-foot clinic features more...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy