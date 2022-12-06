Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Harry Connick Jr.’s ‘A Holiday Celebration’ comes to Mesa Arts Center Dec. 12,13
As 2022 draws to a close, celebrate the season with Harry Connick Jr.’s “A Holiday Celebration” show at the Mesa Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13. One of the most beloved artists performing holiday music, Connick Jr. has been thrilling audiences...
Scottsdale seniors in need can ride like a STAR thanks to local nonprofit
STARS, a Scottsdale nonprofit, is now collaborating with the City of Scottsdale to provide rides to local passengers in need. Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services (STARS), which caters to the community of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is a new service provider offering transportation services to senior citizens in Scottsdale that are enrolled in the city’s “Cab Connection” voucher program.
Get 'spirited' with Beards & Brews Booze Crawl in Downtown Mesa Dec. 10
Santa needs to unwind a bit before the big night, and Downtown Mesa is offering the chance for everyone to loosen up with an inaugural Beards & Brews Booze Crawl featuring 10 stops from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Everyone is encouraged to bring out their best Santa...
Help the Crawford family, A New Leaf Foster Care Services provide foster kids a 'Holly Jolly Christmas'
In partnership with A New Leaf Foster Care Services, one local family is on a mission to bring the magic of Christmas to youth in the foster care system, and are asking the community to contribute with donations. The Crawford family is hosting a private event in Scottsdale this December...
Kiwanis Marketplace celebrates 8-year anniversary, continues to help area children in need
The Kiwanis Marketplace in Cave Creek is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year. The marketplace is a thrift shop operated by the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, with the money spent there going back into the community. The Kiwanis Club of Carefree is a part of Kiwanis International, a global network of clubs and members focused on improving the lives of children. Each club is tailored toward helping the children of its specific community.
BISSELL Pet Foundation brings holiday hope to homeless Arizona pets
With the holiday season here, no pet should have to be without a family to call their own. To ensure pets get a chance to go from shelter kennels to the cozy couches of loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” reduced-fee adoption event now through Dec. 11.
Scottsdale Recovery Center opens new, state-of-the-art outpatient center
Scottsdale Recovery Center (SRC), which provides drug and alcohol treatment services to those struggling with behavioral health, co-occurring and substance abuse disorders, hosted an open house Friday, Dec. 2 for its new, state-of-the-art outpatient facility. Located on Hayden Road and Via De Ventura in Scottsdale, the 12,500-square-foot clinic features more...
