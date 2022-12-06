The Kiwanis Marketplace in Cave Creek is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year. The marketplace is a thrift shop operated by the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, with the money spent there going back into the community. The Kiwanis Club of Carefree is a part of Kiwanis International, a global network of clubs and members focused on improving the lives of children. Each club is tailored toward helping the children of its specific community.

CAVE CREEK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO