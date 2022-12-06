Read full article on original website
Rollover collision on I-44 Westbound has both lanes blocked
Troopers are on scene with a rollover collision on I-44 westbound at MM146 in Oklahoma County.
One person dead and another hurt in car accident in Bethany
Bethany Police Department say two people were hit in an auto-pedestrian accident near NW 21st & N. Rockwell.
Auto pedestrian collision in SW OKC leaves one person dead
Oklahoma Police Department is on the scene working a auto-pedestrian accident near SW 60th & Western.
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
KOCO
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
Oklahoma Daily
Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center
An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
KOCO
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cleveland County Detention Center
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an inmate died early Thursday morning at the Cleveland County Detention Center. Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Cleveland County detention officers found an inmate unconscious and not breathing in her cell. A news release says life-saving measures were taken, and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene.
KOCO
Deadly crash in Oklahoma City determined to be result of street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY — A deadly crash in Oklahoma City was determined to be a result of street racing. Incidents like the one that occurred on Northwest 63rd Street between McArthur Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue show the dangers. "Anytime you’re driving that fast it can certainly turn out treacherous," said...
KOCO
Mental health advocate, cookie shop owner found dead in Cleveland County Jail
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A mental health advocate and local cookie shop owner was found dead in her cell at the Cleveland County Jail. KOCO 5 spoke with friends who said her shocking death isn't adding up. A memorial has grown for a well-known business owner who was lovingly known as the "Cookie Queen," who died at the Cleveland County Jail.
blackchronicle.com
Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
KOCO
Authorities investigating Deer Creek teacher accused in inappropriately messaging student
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A search warrant from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office reveals that the department is looking into a Deer Creek High School accused of inappropriately messaging a minor student. "Investigators were made aware Deer Creek Schools has in its possessions evidence that is vital to an...
KOCO
Federal investigation underway after Tulsa woman targeted in cocaine scam
TULSA, Okla. — A federal investigation is underway in Tulsa after an older woman was the target of a scam, during which she received around $300,000 worth of cocaine. On Tuesday, law enforcement served a search warrant at a home near 61st Street and Memorial Drive. They recovered seven kilos of cocaine, which police said would have a street value estimated around $300,000.
KOCO
Man in hospital after being shot by police near downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is in the hospital after refusing to comply with officers' commands escalated into a shooting. Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, someone flagged down an Oklahoma City police officer, alerting them of a man walking near Main and Penn streets with a gun. The officer called for backup, and they spotted the man with a handgun near the 1700 block of Northwest Third Street.
DUI checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
Law enforcement officers say they are preparing to crack down on drunk drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County.
Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
KOCO
WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home
YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
I-35 Exit Reopened Following Rollover Crash
The East 15th Street exit on northbound I-35 in Edmond has been reopened after a rollover crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one vehicle had rolled over with one person trapped inside. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
