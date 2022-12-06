ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

KOCO

Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center

An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cleveland County Detention Center

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an inmate died early Thursday morning at the Cleveland County Detention Center. Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Cleveland County detention officers found an inmate unconscious and not breathing in her cell. A news release says life-saving measures were taken, and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Federal investigation underway after Tulsa woman targeted in cocaine scam

TULSA, Okla. — A federal investigation is underway in Tulsa after an older woman was the target of a scam, during which she received around $300,000 worth of cocaine. On Tuesday, law enforcement served a search warrant at a home near 61st Street and Memorial Drive. They recovered seven kilos of cocaine, which police said would have a street value estimated around $300,000.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Man in hospital after being shot by police near downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is in the hospital after refusing to comply with officers' commands escalated into a shooting. Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, someone flagged down an Oklahoma City police officer, alerting them of a man walking near Main and Penn streets with a gun. The officer called for backup, and they spotted the man with a handgun near the 1700 block of Northwest Third Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home

YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
YUKON, OK

