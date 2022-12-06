ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

Frisco Company And Goldman Sachs Want To Keep Housing Affordable In DFW

Frisco-based real estate company, CAF Cos., teamed with a unit of Goldman Sachs to purchase eight Texas apartment communities, according to The Dallas Morning News. CAF and Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s urban investment group bought more than 2,700 rental units in North Texas. The goal is to keep the units affordable for single residents and families.
FRISCO, TX
North Dallas Gazette

City of Dallas launches free ‘Dallas Secure’ mobile phone app to protect residents from cybersecurity threats

Dallas residents now have a new tool to protect their mobile devices from threats, just in time for the holiday shopping season. In partnership with Dallas-based Zimperium, the City of Dallas has announced the launch and public availability of “Dallas Secure,” a free mobile security application for Apple iOS and Android platforms. The app will help protect Dallas County residents and visitors from the growing number of cybersecurity threats targeting the immense amount of data and information people house on their mobile devices through financial, health, business, shopping and messaging apps, and so much more.
DALLAS, TX
24hip-hop.com

Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Links Up With CovonDaDon

Recently, the state of Texas has been a huge focus in the rap community. Artists like Meg The Stallion and MO3 have paved the way for a lot of new talent. Two artists in particular have really become trendsetters in their community; Lil Quincy and CovonDaDon. Originally from the city...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson discusses re-election bid

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As first reported Sunday evening, former Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa told CBS 11 he won't run for Dallas Mayor next spring.Hinojosa, who left his job last July earlier than planned so he could consider a run, said he decided against challenging Mayor Eric Johnson because the timing isn't ideal, his consultant work is keeping him very busy and that it would be difficult to campaign for the job.On Monday, Johnson said he's focused on his re-election bid and not on potential challengers. "If you look at the story of Dallas, it's actually a national success story,"...
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
rejournals.com

Suburban Dallas multi-housing community trades to new owner

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Independence Crossing, a 124-unit, boutique, value-add multi-housing community located in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Plano. JLL represented the seller. Langdon Street Capital acquired the asset. Built in 1999, the two-story Independence Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom units...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

The Best New Restaurants in Dallas 2022

Looking over the Dallas restaurant scene in 2022, it’s hard to avoid mixed feelings. We had a lot of glamorous, transportive new restaurants open, but many of them were more sizzle than steak. We saw a return to old-school hospitality and classic comfort food but a backlash against creative, boundary-pushing fare. Restaurants with wealthy clienteles saw record profits, while smaller spots struggled to keep up. Several diners told me they were bored with Dallas’ food, but restaurateurs told me that their regulars just want to relax, feel pampered, and order “the usual.”
DALLAS, TX
constructiondive.com

$2.2B Texas DOT projects aim to provide Dallas-area traffic relief

The Texas DOT on Nov. 30 announced the completion of a $666 million effort to widen I-35 in south Dallas, known as the Southern Gateway Project, to improve the drive for commuters coming in and out of the city. The design/build contractors for the project were Pegasus Link Constructors, a...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The Arlington Renegades, DFW's XFL team, has released its 2023 uniforms

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas-based XFL starts its 2023 season in February and now we have a first look at the uniforms the teams will be rocking. The uniforms, sponsored by Under Armour, were released on Wednesday, including unique home and away sets, each designed with an authentic execution of the individual team identities.
ARLINGTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Dallas Fair Park Gets Facelift

Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A last November. They expect the bill to raise $300 million for revitalizing Fair Park.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy