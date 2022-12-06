Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Frisco Company And Goldman Sachs Want To Keep Housing Affordable In DFW
Frisco-based real estate company, CAF Cos., teamed with a unit of Goldman Sachs to purchase eight Texas apartment communities, according to The Dallas Morning News. CAF and Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s urban investment group bought more than 2,700 rental units in North Texas. The goal is to keep the units affordable for single residents and families.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
City of Dallas launches free ‘Dallas Secure’ mobile phone app to protect residents from cybersecurity threats
Dallas residents now have a new tool to protect their mobile devices from threats, just in time for the holiday shopping season. In partnership with Dallas-based Zimperium, the City of Dallas has announced the launch and public availability of “Dallas Secure,” a free mobile security application for Apple iOS and Android platforms. The app will help protect Dallas County residents and visitors from the growing number of cybersecurity threats targeting the immense amount of data and information people house on their mobile devices through financial, health, business, shopping and messaging apps, and so much more.
WFAA
Looking for a home? Why one expert says you should consider new construction at the end of the year...
DALLAS — Prospective homebuyers have been through a lot of ups and downs this year. Early in 2022, there was extremely short housing inventory, making it hard to find a home for sale. That also meant that if buyers did find a home, there were a lot of competitors...
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
24hip-hop.com
Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Links Up With CovonDaDon
Recently, the state of Texas has been a huge focus in the rap community. Artists like Meg The Stallion and MO3 have paved the way for a lot of new talent. Two artists in particular have really become trendsetters in their community; Lil Quincy and CovonDaDon. Originally from the city...
CW33 NewsFix
Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company mulling affordable insulin program, wants user feedback
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban is mulling a more affordable insulin alternative and wants your feedback. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company tweeted that it is evaluating a future insulin test program. The program would offer a 90-day supply of fast-acting insulin for $170 including shipping.
Plano ISD approves academic calendar for 2023-24 school year
Plano ISD's 2023-24 academic calendar was approved by the board of trustees Dec. 6. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano ISD’s schedule for the upcoming school year is now set. The board of trustees approved Plano ISD’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year at its Dec. 6 meeting. The new...
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson discusses re-election bid
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As first reported Sunday evening, former Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa told CBS 11 he won't run for Dallas Mayor next spring.Hinojosa, who left his job last July earlier than planned so he could consider a run, said he decided against challenging Mayor Eric Johnson because the timing isn't ideal, his consultant work is keeping him very busy and that it would be difficult to campaign for the job.On Monday, Johnson said he's focused on his re-election bid and not on potential challengers. "If you look at the story of Dallas, it's actually a national success story,"...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
rejournals.com
Suburban Dallas multi-housing community trades to new owner
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Independence Crossing, a 124-unit, boutique, value-add multi-housing community located in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Plano. JLL represented the seller. Langdon Street Capital acquired the asset. Built in 1999, the two-story Independence Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom units...
dmagazine.com
The Best New Restaurants in Dallas 2022
Looking over the Dallas restaurant scene in 2022, it’s hard to avoid mixed feelings. We had a lot of glamorous, transportive new restaurants open, but many of them were more sizzle than steak. We saw a return to old-school hospitality and classic comfort food but a backlash against creative, boundary-pushing fare. Restaurants with wealthy clienteles saw record profits, while smaller spots struggled to keep up. Several diners told me they were bored with Dallas’ food, but restaurateurs told me that their regulars just want to relax, feel pampered, and order “the usual.”
constructiondive.com
$2.2B Texas DOT projects aim to provide Dallas-area traffic relief
The Texas DOT on Nov. 30 announced the completion of a $666 million effort to widen I-35 in south Dallas, known as the Southern Gateway Project, to improve the drive for commuters coming in and out of the city. The design/build contractors for the project were Pegasus Link Constructors, a...
Non-profit offering incentives to landlords who accept previously homeless tenants
A non-profit in North Texas is offering incentives for landlords and property owners who agree to provide an apartment to someone who was previously homeless.
WFAA
The Arlington Renegades, DFW's XFL team, has released its 2023 uniforms
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas-based XFL starts its 2023 season in February and now we have a first look at the uniforms the teams will be rocking. The uniforms, sponsored by Under Armour, were released on Wednesday, including unique home and away sets, each designed with an authentic execution of the individual team identities.
Thomas Jefferson HS alumni can take part in historic reopening through 'TJ Legacy Walkway'
DALLAS — We're just five weeks away before a new state-of-the-art Thomas Jefferson High School reopens!. The Dallas ISD school was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado three years ago. When students return on Jan. 9, it will be bigger and better. The seniors who were freshman in 2019 will...
2 Dallas-area restaurants ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America: report
When it comes to Dallas there are a few things that remain above the rest and that's sports, nightlife, things to do, and even above all of that is the food scene.
WFAA
Samsung signs a 670,941-square-foot lease in fast-growing south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Samsung has signed a 670,941-square-foot lease at a south Fort Worth industrial park. The consumer electronics producer is taking down the entirety of Fort Worth Logistics Hub Building 1, within the Fort...
easttexasradio.com
Dallas Fair Park Gets Facelift
Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A last November. They expect the bill to raise $300 million for revitalizing Fair Park.
