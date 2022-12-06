Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Member of Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office charged with felony hit-and-run
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with felony hit-and-run, according to Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Director Aaron Sarver. Sarver said Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by the State Highway Patrol on a felony hit-and-run...
WYFF4.com
Shooting investigation underway after man flags down person in middle of highway, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — A shooting investigation has started in Easley, according to deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a man walked into the roadway of Calhoun Memorial Highway and flagged down a person passing by stating that he was shot. Authorities arrived to the scene...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County sheriff's deputy dies after 'tragic accident'
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff's office is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 30 years of law enforcement service. Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges, 60, died Thursday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page. Specific details about his death were not...
WYFF4.com
Woman charged after deputies, SWAT search home, find fentanyl, heroin, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A home worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has been officially "closed for business" as a drug house after the arrest of a woman who lived there, according to deputies. Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said the home, located on Ferenvilla Drive...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed in Laurens County crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Laurens County. Troopers say the crash happened on Allen Bridge Road near Axel Drive around 2 Friday afternoon. They say a car was traveling north, went off right side of the road...
WYFF4.com
Simpsonville police search for car thief suspects after shots fired at victim
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Police are searching for three male car thief suspects after shots were fired at a victim. That's according to a public service announcement from Simpsonville Police Department. SPD said that the three suspects were caught breaking into cars in the Simpsonville area. After being confronted, police...
WYFF4.com
From prison to doctorate degree: Upstate man shares story of redemption ahead of commencement
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Cary Sanders may have seemed like an unlikely candidate for a doctoral degree nearly a decade ago. Let alone from a school he was once not welcomed at, North Greenville University. "We are here in Tigerville and I used to terrorize this town,” Sanders said. "By...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina toddler frees herself from locked car with mom's instructions
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenwood, South Carolina, 1-year-old was able to escape from a locked car herself after she was accidentally locked inside — and the moment was caught on video. Z'Naria's great-grandmother reportedly locked the car with the keys in the ignition when they stopped at a...
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn High School lockout ends
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
WYFF4.com
Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office calls on community to help with holiday operation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Operation No Angel Left Behind is in full swing. This is the first year the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office is taking on this task to provide presents for salvation army angels that are 12-18 years old. "Everybody goes for the kids that are younger. They...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina company sold, operated illegal fishing gaming machines, federal officials say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A video gaming machine allowing players to cash in after shooting fish will cost an Upstate company more than $1 million after it pleaded guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, officials said Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina said in a release that...
WYFF4.com
Man admits stealing from national forests in Upstate, as well as storage facilities, USDA says
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man turned himself in to authorities in Abbeville County, South Carolina, after admitting to stealing from fee-tubes at national forests as well as break-ins at several storage facilities, according to the United States Forest Service. Authorities say on Nov. 14, a Forest Service law...
WYFF4.com
High school senior killed, student and recent graduate injured in head-on crash in North Carolina, authorities say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A high school senior was killed and another student and a recent graduate were injured in a head-on crash in Henderson County, North Carolina. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened Thursday on Terry's Gap Road in Fletcher. They said a Dodge Dakota...
WYFF4.com
New trail system to officially open this weekend in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A new trail system will officially open in Greenville County this weekend. Leaders will officially open the trails at Lakeside Park in Piedmont on Saturday. It is the product of a public partnership between Upstate Greenways and Trails Alliance (UGATA) and Greenville County Rec. "Thanks...
WYFF4.com
Experts say holidays make it difficult for domestic violence victims to get help
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — According to a Centers for Disease Control and Preventionsurvey, 41 percent of American women have experienced physical violence, sexual assault or stalking by a partner. And while Christmas is a time for family, it doesn't mean domestic violence victims get a break. "The financial stress that...
WYFF4.com
United Way of Greenville County gives back through 'Project Joy'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some students are getting a special delivery from United Way of Greenville County through this year’s ‘Project Joy’ initiative. It was launched in 2020 as a way to provide Christmas gifts to middle and high school students in Greenville County and their families.
WYFF4.com
'It's a dangerous situation': Neighbors raise concerns over objects hitting cars
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Neighbors in a South Carolina community are raising concerns about objects hitting their cars. It's happening in Greenville County. "As we pass by Viewmont Drive, shortly after, I thought we've been shot," Jeff Plumblee said. It then turned into panic for these Greenville drivers coming home...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville unveils redistricting map, now asking for public feedback
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville City Council has been working on a map andplan for redistricting, which happens every 10 years following the census. Through this process, districts are redrawn in order to accommodate the city's growth. "Greenville has exploded in growth,” city councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said. "We need to...
WYFF4.com
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids
ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
