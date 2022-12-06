ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens, SC

WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn High School lockout ends

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids

ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC

