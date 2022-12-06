An Omaha man received serious injuries in a collision that occurred in O'Brien County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 1:20pm Tuesday. 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Nettle Avenue when he crossed the center line and was impacted by the rear axles of a trailer being pulled by a 2017 Peterbilt semi. The semi was being driven by 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull. Troopers say Williams’ vehicle then left the roadway.

O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO