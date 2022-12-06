Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to multi-vehicle crash southwest of Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were on the scene of a crash multiple-vehicle crash near the Highway 35/16 junction southwest of Wakefield. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, with numerous local rescue units also arriving on scene Thursday morning. Traffic...
stormlakeradio.com
Man Seriously Injured in O'Brien County Collision
An Omaha man received serious injuries in a collision that occurred in O'Brien County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 1:20pm Tuesday. 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Nettle Avenue when he crossed the center line and was impacted by the rear axles of a trailer being pulled by a 2017 Peterbilt semi. The semi was being driven by 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull. Troopers say Williams’ vehicle then left the roadway.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man arrested for OWI after crash
ARCHER—A 42-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Archer on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Michael Arlen Van Ravenswaay stemmed from a report of a 2006 Chevrolet...
KELOLAND TV
2 people killed in train vs pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
nwestiowa.com
Two hurt when Jetta strikes disabled car
IRETON—Two people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 6:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on Highway 10 about three miles northwest of Ireton. Fifteen-year-old Ellason Popken of Ireton was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta west when she entered the eastbound lane to avoid another vehicle and struck a disabled 2004 Ford Mustang on the roadway, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man hurt when he rolls car
SIOUX CENTER—A 65-year-old Rock Valley man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident about 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on 390th Street about three miles west of Sioux Center. Gary Albertus Roozenboom was driving west when he lost control of his 2001 Buick Park Avenue, which entered the north...
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman hurt in SUV rollover
ROCK VALLEY—A 68-year-old Rock Valley woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley. Karen Marie Hulstein was driving north when she lost control of her 2005 Buick Rainier, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
FIRE DAMAGES MORNINGSIDE AVENUE HOME (Update)
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AT A HOUSE FIRE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT 6101 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE, JUST OUTSIDE OF THE CITY LIMITS. FIREFIGHTERS FROM SGT. BLUFF RESPONDED TO THE SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING AND RESCUED FOUR PETS FROM THE HOME. NO RESIDENTS WERE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE. SIOUX CITY FIRE...
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for car theft and eluding
LE MARS—The second of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Esteban Valdivia Nunez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony on Nov. 21 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead in Canton house fire
CANTON, S.D (KELO) — A house fire in Canton left one person dead. According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Harold Timmerman, the fire was called in at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the home in central Canton. By that time, fire had spread to the entire house.
Sioux City man allegedly uses sock full of rocks to assault man while he showered
A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
Multiple pets removed from Morningside home during fire
Sioux City officials are at the scene of a structure fire on Morningside Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested after shots fired in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Police say the call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue when a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Isaiah...
Pierce Street apartment building evacuated due to fire
Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Thursday night.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Omaha Man Transported By Helicopter After Sheldon Accident
Sheldon, Iowa — An Omaha, Nebraska man was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:20 p.m., 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha, Nebraska was driving a 2018 Hyundai southbound on Nettle Avenue, two miles southeast of Sheldon. They tell us that 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull was northbound on Nettle in a 2017 Peterbilt semi.
