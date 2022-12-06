ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nora Springs, IA

KIMT

Mason City's 36th annual TubaChristmas is Saturday

MASON CITY, Iowa – All tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, or baritone players are invited to join the 36th annual Mason City TubaChristmas on Saturday. The event will be held in the Principal Pavilion in Southbridge Mall. Participants are asked to attend a rehearsal Saturday morning in the Mason City High School band room. Registration is at 10 am and the rehearsal begins at 10:30 am. Musicians are asked to bring their own instrument, decorated with seasonal ornaments, lights, or bright Christmas colors, a Santa hat and music stand.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison. Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
MASON CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
ROCHESTER, MN
KBUR

Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota

As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
951thebull.com

Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment

A Charles City couple charged with child endangerment will have their trials delayed until next year. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested in September by Charles City Police and each faces one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony. Investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Charles City school board to consider job cuts on Monday

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Cutting jobs will be on Monday’s agenda for the Charles City School Board. Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist says she will present the Board with plans that include reductions in the operations department and central services office staff, the adjustment or reclassification of a few other positions, and eliminating two teacher/administration positions. Dr. Lundquist says there are three options for those final two job cuts:
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Cattle killed after semi overturns in northeast Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - An overturned semi resulted in 12 cattle being killed and left the driver hospitalized. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened late Monday night on Highway 52 just north of 175th St. near Calmar. The driver was attempting to get a jug of water from...
CALMAR, IA
Radio Iowa

Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight

The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Krugerrand auction brings in over $17,000 for Mason City Salvation Army

MASON CITY, Iowa – The annual Krugerrand Auction brought in $17,075 for The Salvation Army in Mason City. Both a live and silent auction were held at The Music Man Square and the event was topped by the sale of a one-ounce gold Krugerrand coin. The Salvation Army says the coin was dropped in a red kettle in 2021 at Hy-Vee West by an anonymous donor. The coin was sold at the auction, donated back, and then sold again.
MASON CITY, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor

Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for meth and a loaded gun

MASON CITY, Iowa - Meth and a loaded gun mean time in a residential correctional facility for a North Iowa man. Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 23 of Mason City, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and up to 180 days in a residential facility for pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fourth-degree theft, and person ineligible to carry a firearm. Brekke must also complete all recommended drug and mental health treatment.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman pleads guilty to medication refund fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of medication fraud. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2023. Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. Investigators say that when Schumaker was working at Target in...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for starting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – Setting two late night fires results in probation for a North Iowa man. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, followed by three years of supervised probation, and pay $1,831 in damages.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Carbon capture project discusses during tour of Cerro Gordo County ethanol plant

MASON CITY, Iowa – Summit Carbon Solutions hosted a tour of Golden Grain Energy in Mason City on Thursday. The purpose was to discuss the company’s proposed carbon capture project with location community leaders and news agencies. Golden Grain Energy LLC is one of 32 ethanol facilities partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions. The company says its carbon capture project will connect ethanol biorefineries across five states in the upper Midwest.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

12 cattle dead in semi rollover in northeastern Iowa

CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash resulted in the death of 12 cattle late Wednesday night in Winneshiek County. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the semi was heading southbound on US Highway 52, just north of 175th Street in Calmar, at about 10 p.m. when the driver attempted to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the cab.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA

