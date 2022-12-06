Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mason City's 36th annual TubaChristmas is Saturday
MASON CITY, Iowa – All tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, or baritone players are invited to join the 36th annual Mason City TubaChristmas on Saturday. The event will be held in the Principal Pavilion in Southbridge Mall. Participants are asked to attend a rehearsal Saturday morning in the Mason City High School band room. Registration is at 10 am and the rehearsal begins at 10:30 am. Musicians are asked to bring their own instrument, decorated with seasonal ornaments, lights, or bright Christmas colors, a Santa hat and music stand.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison. Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
mystar106.com
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
Palo Alto County saw the highest snowfall totals in Iowa from the storm, with Ruthven receiving 12 inches of snow and Emmetsburg 10 inches. Dexter in Mower County received 10.3 inches. North-central Iowa could see some isolated areas of freezing drizzle overnight, mixing with snow in the very early morning...
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
951thebull.com
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A Charles City couple charged with child endangerment will have their trials delayed until next year. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested in September by Charles City Police and each faces one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony. Investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later.
KIMT
Charles City school board to consider job cuts on Monday
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Cutting jobs will be on Monday’s agenda for the Charles City School Board. Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist says she will present the Board with plans that include reductions in the operations department and central services office staff, the adjustment or reclassification of a few other positions, and eliminating two teacher/administration positions. Dr. Lundquist says there are three options for those final two job cuts:
KIMT
Cattle killed after semi overturns in northeast Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - An overturned semi resulted in 12 cattle being killed and left the driver hospitalized. The sheriff's office said the crash happened late Monday night on Highway 52 just north of 175th St. near Calmar. The driver was attempting to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the cab when the semi left the roadway and overturned.
Radio Iowa
Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight
The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
KIMT
'Bus Ladies' head to Austin for annual holiday tradition at Sterling Pharmacy in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. - A 20-year tradition continued Thursday in Austin. A bus load of women from the Twin Cities, Rochester, and other places in southeastern Minnesota traveled to Austin to not only do some holiday shopping, but mainly to visit a local family-owned drug store. “This is so good for...
KIMT
Krugerrand auction brings in over $17,000 for Mason City Salvation Army
MASON CITY, Iowa – The annual Krugerrand Auction brought in $17,075 for The Salvation Army in Mason City. Both a live and silent auction were held at The Music Man Square and the event was topped by the sale of a one-ounce gold Krugerrand coin. The Salvation Army says the coin was dropped in a red kettle in 2021 at Hy-Vee West by an anonymous donor. The coin was sold at the auction, donated back, and then sold again.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for meth and a loaded gun
MASON CITY, Iowa - Meth and a loaded gun mean time in a residential correctional facility for a North Iowa man. Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 23 of Mason City, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and up to 180 days in a residential facility for pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fourth-degree theft, and person ineligible to carry a firearm. Brekke must also complete all recommended drug and mental health treatment.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to medication refund fraud
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of medication fraud. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2023. Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. Investigators say that when Schumaker was working at Target in...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for starting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – Setting two late night fires results in probation for a North Iowa man. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, followed by three years of supervised probation, and pay $1,831 in damages.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
KIMT
Carbon capture project discusses during tour of Cerro Gordo County ethanol plant
MASON CITY, Iowa – Summit Carbon Solutions hosted a tour of Golden Grain Energy in Mason City on Thursday. The purpose was to discuss the company’s proposed carbon capture project with location community leaders and news agencies. Golden Grain Energy LLC is one of 32 ethanol facilities partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions. The company says its carbon capture project will connect ethanol biorefineries across five states in the upper Midwest.
KCRG.com
12 cattle dead in semi rollover in northeastern Iowa
CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash resulted in the death of 12 cattle late Wednesday night in Winneshiek County. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the semi was heading southbound on US Highway 52, just north of 175th Street in Calmar, at about 10 p.m. when the driver attempted to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the cab.
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
