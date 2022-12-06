Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
City reports renovations underway at Camp Scott
A city of Santa Clarita official confirmed Friday that work has begun on Camp Scott, which has concerned city officials who have expressed ardent opposition to an L.A. County plan that would turn the former all-girls probationary camp into a facility to house high-risk male juvenile offenders. The scope of...
signalscv.com
Elderly woman accidentally accelerates into Canyon Country Yum Yum Donuts
A driver accidentally accelerated into the Yum Yum Donuts shop in Canyon Country on Friday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to the 16500...
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three young suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security […]
Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Activity Swarms Boulevard in Hawthorne
Police activity shut down trains at the El Segundo and Marine Stations Friday in Hawthorne after reports of a man with a gun on train tracks. Around 4 p.m., Newschopper4 captured footage of a heavy police presence at Rosecrans and Aviation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting El...
signalscv.com
Yes. There IS Another Clarita. And It’s OK.
Well howdy, dear saddlepals. Hope you’re having a cozy late autumn Sunday. I’ve a few thousand ponies hitched, all saddled and ready to mosey. Shall we take a ride into the back trails of Santa Clarita history?. This morning, we’ll investigate a local UFO attack and how we...
3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks
Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
signalscv.com
Vehicle rolls over on Sand Canyon Road
A vehicle rolled over Thursday afternoon on Sand Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. No injuries were reported. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, units were dispatched at 12:15 p.m. and arrived at 12:32 on the 26000 block of Sand Canyon Road where the vehicle had rolled.
Saugus Man Killed By Apparent Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Identified
The Saugus man that died from an apparent fatal fentanyl overdose Wednesday has been identified. Brandon Shubunka, 35, from Saugus was the man who died from the apparent fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of an overdose on the 28200 block of ...
Antelope Valley Press
Council approves gun dealer permit
PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a gun dealer’s permit for a new business that intends to primarily provide gun and ammunition safety courses, along with selling sporting goods, ammunition and online firearm sales. United Tactical LLC owner and manager Jared Stall said he expects to...
signalscv.com
Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office have identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound in a local park. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a person down and not responding.
signalscv.com
LASD: Juvenile suspect arrest part of probe into house party shooting
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives Friday confirmed the arrest of a male juvenile suspect as part of their investigation into an Oct. 30 shooting at a house party in Canyon Country. Court records obtained by The Signal indicate that witnesses, victims and suspects reported a series of events...
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police tracked down and arrested six smash and grab robbers from Long Beach
On April 28, 2022 at approximately 2pm, the Tustin Police Department responded to The Jewelry Exchange located near the 15000 block of Tustin Village Way in reference to a smash and grab robbery that had just occurred. Officers learned that six masked suspects brandishing handguns, entered the business and began...
signalscv.com
Agencies inclined to grant extension for Cali Lake RV Resort
Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce receive aid from L.A. County. Less than a month away from a deadline, which would require the park owner of Cali Lake RV Resort in Agua Dulce to reduce the number of spots from 103 to 47, state and county agencies seem to be inclined to grant an extension.
claremont-courier.com
Gold Line extension may get another funding lifeline
The light rail system formerly known as the Gold Line may seem like a mirage that remains just out of reach, but it now appears to have yet another opportunity to finally make it to Claremont. By a unanimous vote on December 1, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
lasd.org
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff. Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department. Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018. After leaving...
21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning. Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
LA Councilmember Kevin de León involved in fight during holiday event, video shows
Video has surfaced that shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
