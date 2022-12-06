ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

signalscv.com

City reports renovations underway at Camp Scott

A city of Santa Clarita official confirmed Friday that work has begun on Camp Scott, which has concerned city officials who have expressed ardent opposition to an L.A. County plan that would turn the former all-girls probationary camp into a facility to house high-risk male juvenile offenders. The scope of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Elderly woman accidentally accelerates into Canyon Country Yum Yum Donuts

A driver accidentally accelerated into the Yum Yum Donuts shop in Canyon Country on Friday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to the 16500...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three young suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
POMONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Activity Swarms Boulevard in Hawthorne

Police activity shut down trains at the El Segundo and Marine Stations Friday in Hawthorne after reports of a man with a gun on train tracks. Around 4 p.m., Newschopper4 captured footage of a heavy police presence at Rosecrans and Aviation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting El...
HAWTHORNE, CA
signalscv.com

Yes. There IS Another Clarita. And It’s OK.

Well howdy, dear saddlepals. Hope you’re having a cozy late autumn Sunday. I’ve a few thousand ponies hitched, all saddled and ready to mosey. Shall we take a ride into the back trails of Santa Clarita history?. This morning, we’ll investigate a local UFO attack and how we...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle rolls over on Sand Canyon Road

A vehicle rolled over Thursday afternoon on Sand Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. No injuries were reported. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, units were dispatched at 12:15 p.m. and arrived at 12:32 on the 26000 block of Sand Canyon Road where the vehicle had rolled.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Council approves gun dealer permit

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a gun dealer’s permit for a new business that intends to primarily provide gun and ammunition safety courses, along with selling sporting goods, ammunition and online firearm sales. United Tactical LLC owner and manager Jared Stall said he expects to...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office have identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound in a local park. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a person down and not responding.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

LASD: Juvenile suspect arrest part of probe into house party shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives Friday confirmed the arrest of a male juvenile suspect as part of their investigation into an Oct. 30 shooting at a house party in Canyon Country. Court records obtained by The Signal indicate that witnesses, victims and suspects reported a series of events...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Agencies inclined to grant extension for Cali Lake RV Resort

Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce receive aid from L.A. County. Less than a month away from a deadline, which would require the park owner of Cali Lake RV Resort in Agua Dulce to reduce the number of spots from 103 to 47, state and county agencies seem to be inclined to grant an extension.
AGUA DULCE, CA
claremont-courier.com

Gold Line extension may get another funding lifeline

The light rail system formerly known as the Gold Line may seem like a mirage that remains just out of reach, but it now appears to have yet another opportunity to finally make it to Claremont. By a unanimous vote on December 1, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lasd.org

Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff

Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff. Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department. Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018. After leaving...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park

A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning.  Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

