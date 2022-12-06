Read full article on original website
Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal
The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
MLB Rumors: This AL Team Made Offer To Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez
Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only longtime Red Sox to be drawing interest on the open market, as Christian Vázquez has reportedly received an enticing offer from an American League contender. “The Minnesota Twins have made free agent catcher Christian Vázquez an offer, their top non-Correa priority,” Darren Wolfson...
Why Dodgers Reportedly Could Be Out On Star Free Agent Market
The Dodgers had their name attached to almost every big-name free agent on the market, but Los Angeles reportedly has no plans to pursue one of the top shortstops. Aaron Judge came off the board Wednesday when the 2022 American League MVP agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees. The next top position players on the market are the shortstops: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.
Rafael Devers Bids Farewell To Xander Bogaerts On Instagram
Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts built quite the friendship over the last six seasons as Boston Red Sox teammates. And now Devers will play with a new shortstop for the first time in his Major League Baseball career after Bogaerts reportedly agreed to an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $280 million at the winter meetings. Devers often referred to the five-time Silver Slugger as his brother and often spoke highly of him and many Red Sox fans were wondering what that means for the third baseman.
Red Sox Fans Who Want Dansby Swanson Won’t Hate This Insight
Dansby Swanson entered the MLB offseason as one of the top free-agent shortstops available, and with Xander Bogaerts reportedly leaving the Red Sox for the San Diego Padres, the 2022 Gold Glove winner is thought to be a potential replacement in Boston. And for Red Sox fans hoping that will...
What Ex-Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Said In Padres Introduction
Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as the newest member of the San Diego Padres and spoke out since landing the reported 11-year, $280 million contract with the organization on Friday. Since being signed out of Aruba back in 2009, Bogaerts spent his first 10 major league seasons with the Boston...
Padres GM Reveals Hidden Reason For Signing Xander Bogaerts
Adding a player as high of a caliber as Xander Bogaerts was an obvious reason for the San Diego Padres to sign the talented shortstop. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star himself, now joins a band of All-Stars already in San Diego with the Padres boasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Josh Hader, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on their roster.
Kiké Hernández Is All Of Red Sox Nation After Reported Xander Bogaerts-Padres Deal
Kiké Hernández probably spoke for many, if not all Red Sox fans without even saying a word about Xander Bogaerts’ reported departure. Bogaerts reportedly agreed to a massive 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $280 million and now will depart Boston after nine seasons as its shortstop.
Phillies Swipe Enigmatic Prospect From Red Sox In Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have taken advantage in a flaw to Major League Baseball’s prospect system, and it’s coming at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. The Rule 5 draft took place Wednesday, allowing teams to pluck prospects from minor league systems across baseball in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. Garrett Whitlock, one of the Red Sox’s premier arms, is a famous Rule 5 selection from the New York Yankees in 2020 and has become a key piece in Boston’s future. As they do every year, the Red Sox saw players come and go during the affair, but no selection was more perplexing than that of Noah Song.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Xander Bogaerts With Simple Post
Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.
How Robert Williams Reacted To Brad Stevens Flexing Arms Picture
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had a perfect photobomb of Robert Williams on Wednesday night prior to Boston’s beatdown of the Phoenix Suns. With the Celtics snapping a shot of the injured Williams arriving at the arena, Stevens was in the background flexing his arms at head-level.
Nationals Select Red Sox Prospect With First Pick Of MLB Rule 5 Draft
The Boston Red Sox elected not to put Thad Ward on the 40-man roster this offseason, and now have to part with the 25-year-old prospect through the Major League Baseball Rule 5 draft. The Washington Nationals didn’t waste any time Wednesday scooping up Ward, selecting the right-handed pitcher with the...
Chaim Bloom Reflects On Xander Bogaerts Leaving Red Sox For Padres
Red Sox and Padres fans were in a frenzy when the Xander Bogaerts deal was announced from the Major League Baseball winter meetings right at the stroke of midnight on the east coast. San Diego officially introduced its new shortstop Friday, and Boston thanked the 30-year-old for everything he did...
Chaim Bloom Sees ‘Great Talent’ In Reported New Red Sox Masataka Yoshida
The Boston Red Sox made their biggest splash of the offseason to this point on Wednesday night. The Red Sox reportedly signed Japanese standout outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract. If the deal wasn’t already an indicator, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom holds Yoshida in high regard.
Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Destroys Suns In Impressive Blowout Win
The Boston Celtics left absolutely no doubt who was the better team on the floor Wednesday night as they dismantled the Phoenix Suns, 125-98, at Footprint Center. With the blowout win, the Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 21-5 while the Suns, who came into the contest tied atop the Western Conference, dropped to 16-9.
Ex-MLB Player Calls Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida ‘Japanese Juan Soto’
Questions now loom regarding the expectations of newly signed Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida. On Wednesday, the Red Sox added the free-agent Japanese outfielder on a reported five-year deal worth $90 million, which marked the first big splash the organization had made in the offseason — and also included a $15.4 million posting fee to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Chris Martin Identifies How Kenley Jansen Will Impact Red Sox Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox bullpen is expected to take a step forward season, and according to one of its members, that improvement will come at the hands of Kenley Jansen. By the time the 2022 Major League Baseball winter meetings ended, the Red Sox made three key additions to their bullpen. It started before the meeting kicked off, with Boston signing veteran reliever Joely Rodríguez in a sign they were looking to make marked improvements. They then inked former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Chris Martin to a deal, before topping the three-reliever sundae with three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win
The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
