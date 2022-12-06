Read full article on original website
NAMAST3
3d ago
So... To these seemingly obvious members of an inside job, nevermind the least of the sharpest tools in the shed, what do they plan on doing w/$80K in phones?!?! Albeit quite the loss for the store (which will be covered via insurance, though), I wouldn't exactly chaulk this up to the "Heist of the Year," nevermind "of the Week."
5
John Binczewski
3d ago
why are you still in Philadelphia you can't stay here you need to close your store I know it's tough just leave it's the only way you'll be safe you can't stay here I don't know why people are staying here I don't understand somebody needs to explain this to me
3
☆ O B E Y ☆
2d ago
Thank a progressive Democrat for the crime wave they created. Keep voting democrat, this is what you get, enjoy
3
