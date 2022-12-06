ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 15

NAMAST3
3d ago

So... To these seemingly obvious members of an inside job, nevermind the least of the sharpest tools in the shed, what do they plan on doing w/$80K in phones?!?! Albeit quite the loss for the store (which will be covered via insurance, though), I wouldn't exactly chaulk this up to the "Heist of the Year," nevermind "of the Week."

Reply
5
John Binczewski
3d ago

why are you still in Philadelphia you can't stay here you need to close your store I know it's tough just leave it's the only way you'll be safe you can't stay here I don't know why people are staying here I don't understand somebody needs to explain this to me

Reply
3
☆ O B E Y ☆
2d ago

Thank a progressive Democrat for the crime wave they created. Keep voting democrat, this is what you get, enjoy

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Man struck by 8 bullets killed in Port Richmond shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence in Philadelphia continues after another man was killed overnight in the city's Port Richmond section. Police say they found a 31-year-old man suffering from eight gunshots while responding to the 2900 block of Memphis Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to a local hospital,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Philadelphia police search for four homicide suspects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding four suspects connected to a homicide in Northeast Philadelphia. The murder of a 37-year-old man happened on the evening of Nov. 27 on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as Espolito Sanchez. Police say the four suspects were traveling in a dark-colored 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander. There was another person in the car, but they were not caught on camera. All five fled on Ryan Avenue towards Roosevelt Boulevard.Police released further details about the suspects. All four can be seen in dark clothes and are estimated to be in their 20s or 30s. One of the suspects has a distinct tattoo on the right side of the neck below the right ear. Further details can be seen in the video below:Police ask you not to approach them but call 911 instead. The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspects rob $80,000 worth of cellphones from T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four suspects are wanted for allegedly robbing $80,000 worth of cell phones at gunpoint from a T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst on Tuesday, Philadelphia police say. The incident happened at the store located on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue just before noon. Police say the cell phones were taken from a safe in the back of the store.Police described the suspects as four Black men. Two were wearing black jackets, black pants, a black mask with black sneakers and had a thin build, according to police. Another suspect was wearing white sneakers, authorities say. It's unclear what the fourth suspect was wearing. Police say the suspects fled the store in a silver four-door vehicle in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

22-year-old man shot to death on second floor of N.J. home, investigators say

A 22-year-old Glassboro man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the upstairs bedroom of a borough home, authorities said. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to a home on the 200 block of University Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of gunshots. When they arrived they cleared several occupants before finding Travon A. Barker-Bordley dead, authorities said. He had been shot multiple times, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains

The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy