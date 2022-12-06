SOUTH BEND, Indiana (AP) — Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No. 5 Fighting Irish overwhelmed Merrimack 108-44 on Saturday. Miles, who last March became the first freshman, male or female, to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game, finished at 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in 28 minutes against the Warriors. The rebounding and assists matched career bests. “I come in every game saying I’m going to do X, Y and Z for the program,” Miles said. “When I start off well, when I control what I can control, I think it really helps our team. When I’m not playing great, it’s not like we don’t play great, but I’m trying to set the tone for my team. I feel like it’s my responsibility.” Miles passed Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young, who each notched a pair of triple-doubles during their careers.

