Brandin Cooks isn’t expected to play Sunday for the Houston Texans, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. This will be the second straight game Cooks missed due to the calf injury. The Texans’ other top wide receiver Nico Collins is also expected to miss the game due to a foot injury. The Texans announced earlier this week that they would bench Kyle Allen and go back to Davis Mills as starting quarterback. Who Mills will be throwing to remains to be seen. The Texans had the deck stacked against them in the first place in playing the Dallas Cowboys, but now without their two top WRs, this game could get out of hand quickly. Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett are the likely starters for the Texans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO