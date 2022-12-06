Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick is highest paid coach in America; here’s what he reportedly makes
FOXBOROUGH – NFL coaching salaries are usually hidden from the public. Unlike players’ salaries, coaching contracts aren’t easily accessible. Although we’ve rarely heard about Bill Belichick’s salary, the rumor was that the Patriots coach was the highest paid head coach in the NFL. It turns...
Patriots Ex-OC Charlie Weis: ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
Weis, who coordinated the Patriots offense to three Super Bowl victories in his tenure believes that their current problems are neither the fault of Mac Jones nor Matt Patricia.
How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Bill Belichick Salary: How Much Patriots Head Coach Reportedly Makes
Despite once saying he wouldn’t do so, Bill Belichick now is coaching in his 70s and hasn’t given any indication that he plans to retire anytime soon. Love of football and the pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record both probably have something to do with it. So...
Patriots Injury Report: Three Players Out For Week 14 Vs. Cardinals
The Patriots will be shorthanded going into their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. New England will be without Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Jalen Mills (groin) and Isaiah Wynn (foot). Damien Harris (thigh) is listed as doubtful. The good news for the Patriots, though, is that Trent...
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Missed Practice on Thursday
Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official website reports that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed practice on Thursday. Hopkins wasn’t feeling well, which was why he was absent. The Cardinals don’t play until Monday night versus the New England Patriots, so Hopkins will have plenty of time to recover and play. Hopkins missed the first six games of the season due to being suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs, but since his return has proved to be one of the best receivers in the NFL. In the six games that Hopkins has played, he has averaged almost 96 yards receiving and has three touchdowns. Fellow WR Rondale Moore also missed practice Thursday due to a groin injury.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Insider shoots down Tom Brady return to Patriots 'ever happening'
New England Patriots fans may want to stop dreaming about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returning to his first NFL home. "I just can’t see that ever happening," insider Seth Wickersham of ESPN said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, according to Khari Thompson of Audacy. "I think Brady and coach [Bill] Belichick are on good terms, but I just cannot see him returning to New England to play."
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Blow Double-Digit Leads At Historic Rate
The record for the Las Vegas Raiders would look a lot different if they could hold onto a lead. The Raiders, guided by first-year head coach and former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, blew another golden opportunity Thursday night as they let another double-digit advantage slip away in the second half, this time to the Los Angeles Rams and Baker Mayfield — yes, Baker Mayfield.
Why Patriots Players Are Buying Hype On This Coaching Prospect
FOXBORO, Mass. — Last month, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared his annual list of young, rising coaches to watch for future coordinator or head-coaching roles, and four Patriots staffers made the cut. Three of the names — linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, tight ends coach Nick Caley and defensive...
NFL Top Week 14 Player Props
The top two teams in the NFC this season are the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, the only NFL teams that have already hit the double-digit win plateau. They are led by arguably the best two offensive players in the league in 2022. Hurts has beaten the...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Questionable for Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. Despite head coach Todd Bowles telling reporters that Fournette should be good for Sunday, this feels notable due to Fournette’s decreasing role in the backfield. This news may hurt his fantasy value heading into Week 14 while boosting the value of rookie Rachaad White who is poised for a breakout game. Be careful slotting Fournette into your starting lineups this weekend, even if he is good to go in San Francisco.
Brandin Cooks won't Play Sunday for the Houston Texans
Brandin Cooks isn’t expected to play Sunday for the Houston Texans, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. This will be the second straight game Cooks missed due to the calf injury. The Texans’ other top wide receiver Nico Collins is also expected to miss the game due to a foot injury. The Texans announced earlier this week that they would bench Kyle Allen and go back to Davis Mills as starting quarterback. Who Mills will be throwing to remains to be seen. The Texans had the deck stacked against them in the first place in playing the Dallas Cowboys, but now without their two top WRs, this game could get out of hand quickly. Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett are the likely starters for the Texans.
Ty Huntley will Start Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. This was a foregone conclusion as starting QB Lamar Jackson is expected to miss 1-3 weeks due to a knee injury. The injury to Jackson comes at an unfortunate time, as the Ravens are in a battle with the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North title. Currently, they are both tied for the division lead, with the Ravens holding the tiebreaker as they defeated the Ravens earlier this season, and they are also undefeated in the division. No one should be surprised if that title comes down to Week 18 when these two teams will play again.
Did the College Football Playoff Get it Right?
There’s no debate that the 13-0 SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs or the 13-0 Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines should be among the four teams selected to play in the College Football Playoffs. But there was no shortage of arguments or politicking for the final two slots in the CFP.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley Limited in Practice Friday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Barkley was limited at team practice on Friday, the second day in a row under the limited designation. It felt more out of an abundance of caution on Thursday, but today’s restriction means this could be something more notable. If Barkley is out for this weekend, we will surely see this spread of a touchdown balloon following the news.
Why Mac Jones Still Believes Patriots Can Fix Broken Offense
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones continues to preach optimism as the Patriots’ offense circles the drain. New England’s second-year quarterback on Thursday said he still believes the Patriots can pull out of their offensive tailspin as the end of the season draws near. “I think we all...
Odell Beckham Jr. Doesn’t ‘See The Point’ Playing During Regular Season
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are still ongoing after the free agent wide receiver paid visits to Buffalo and Dallas. Things looked as if he might strike a deal with the Cowboys, but it never came to fruition. Many teams would benefit from having Beckham on their roster — especially with the playoffs right around the corner.
Bengals' Joe Mixon Clears Concussion Protocol, Practices Fully Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon should be able to return for Sunday’s meeting with the Cleveland Browns this weekend. The workhorse back cleared concussion protocol today and participated fully in Cincinnati’s Wednesday practice. Mixon missed the previous two games for the Bengals, a 20-16 win over the...
