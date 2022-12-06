ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks

By Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

Dec 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; (from left) Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (white hat) and wide receiver free agent Odell Beckham Jr. (black jacket) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (white hat) pose for a photo after the game between the…

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
thecomeback.com

NBA world clowns Phoenix Suns after embarrassing loss

Wednesday featured what seemed to be an excellent cross-conference matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns. Both teams came into the game as the top seed in their respective conference, but the game did not play out as close as it appeared on paper. Phoenix suffered an embarrassing...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Celtics dump truck Suns in Chris Paul’s return

If there’s anything Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns want to forget, it’s the embarrassing Game 7 loss they suffered at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks during the second round of last year’s playoffs. However, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the Boston Celtics don’t want anyone to forget anything, much less a playoff heartbreak.
BOSTON, MA
CNN

See Brittney Griner on flight back to US

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

