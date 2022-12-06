NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Related
numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
lastwordonsports.com
Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins
Nov 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers catch a lucky break with Lamar Jackson injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow, someway remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC. It would require them to win out, which begins this week against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Baltimore Ravens were just barely able to hold on this past week against the Denver Broncos,...
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder speaks during the introductory press conference for head coach Ron Rivera at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts to the crowd against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Bengals won 37-30. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens HC John Harbaugh proud of his team
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 10-9 in the final seconds of the game to improve to 8-4 on the 2022 season. The offense struggled all game to get into rhythm, even before quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game with a knee injury. The offense opened up a tad more with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley at the helm, but it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter where the offense put together a 16-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to win the game.
Reports: Texans to start QB Davis Mills vs. Cowboys
Davis Mills returns to the starting role on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA…
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton unlikely against Chiefs
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play against rival Kansas City on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory…
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0