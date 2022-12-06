ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

By Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zy1AY_0jZcDPOF00

Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow, someway remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC. It would require them to win out, which begins this week against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Baltimore Ravens were just barely able to hold on this past week against the Denver Broncos,...
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 10-9 in the final seconds of the game to improve to 8-4 on the 2022 season. The offense struggled all game to get into rhythm, even before quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game with a knee injury. The offense opened up a tad more with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley at the helm, but it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter where the offense put together a 16-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to win the game.
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

