No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Related
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals how Odell Beckham Jr. meeting went, what’s next

Jerry Jones spoke on how the Dallas Cowboys meeting with Odell Beckham Jr to assess his fit as a free agent went on Monday. Odell Beckham Jr is set to make his free agency decision soon. Having completed his visits with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys (in that order), Beckham reportedly is going to decide on a team mid-week.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Made Decision After Odell Beckham's Visit

Over the past few weeks, it seemed like just a matter of time before the Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, that tune appears to have changed following Beckham's visit this week. There are now reportedly significant concerns from the Cowboys on whether or not he'll be able to play at all this season.
New York Post

Jerry Jones details ‘issue’ standing in way of Cowboys signing Odell Beckham

There’s no question Jerry Jones would love to see Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform, but the wide receiver’s health remains a sticking point as he wraps his mini free-agency tour. Speaking Tuesday on 105.3 “The Fan,” Jones opened up about Beckham’s visit to Dallas, which included a courtside experience at Monday’s Mavericks game with playmakers Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Much like his previous visits with the Giants and Bills, Beckham did not work out for the Cowboys as he is roughly 10 months removed from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl. In light of the circumstances,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr's Cryptic Tweet Is Going Viral

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to cryptic social media posts. And given his recent free-agent drama, any message from the star wide receiver is met with some significant speculation. On Wednesday, Beckham tweeted a chess piece emoji — possibly hinting at an upcoming free-agent decision. Take a look...
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Mike Florio Floats Dark Horse Landing Spot For Odell Beckham Jr.

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes appeared to be down to three teams, but Mike Florio is keeping his eye on a potential sleeper. Beckham appeared to narrow his free agency focus when he set up meetings with three teams: the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. But just as America’s Team gained significant steam as the likely landing spot for OBJ, a new report cast doubt over the Cowboys bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl selection. Jerry Jones and company reportedly are concerned about Beckham’s surgically repaired knee and his ability to contribute to the franchise this season.
Yardbarker

OBJ No Cowboys Contract Offer - But Jerry Jones Confirms 'Still Working On It'

The Dallas Cowboys are done with speeding down one contractual highway for Odell Beckham Jr. ... but are not done examining a bumpier path toward a deal with the injured star receiver. The Cowboys as of Tuesday night had yet to offer OBJ a contract, two sources told CowboysSI.com. But...
