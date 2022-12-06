No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking

Related
Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
Jerry Jones reveals how Odell Beckham Jr. meeting went, what’s next
Jerry Jones spoke on how the Dallas Cowboys meeting with Odell Beckham Jr to assess his fit as a free agent went on Monday. Odell Beckham Jr is set to make his free agency decision soon. Having completed his visits with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys (in that order), Beckham reportedly is going to decide on a team mid-week.
Skip Bayless Commends Cowboys For Leaking Negative Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Information
Skip Bayless likes the move.
Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Big Hint About Free Agency Decision
Here is the latest development on Odell Beckham Jr's free agent status.
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys Might Be Dead Given Latest Reports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged how it was “paramount” that Odell Beckham Jr. is able play during the 2022 campaign before the two parties can come to a contract agreement. Well, it appears the potential of that happening, and thus the Cowboys adding Beckham, might have taken...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Cowboys Reportedly Made Decision After Odell Beckham's Visit
Over the past few weeks, it seemed like just a matter of time before the Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, that tune appears to have changed following Beckham's visit this week. There are now reportedly significant concerns from the Cowboys on whether or not he'll be able to play at all this season.
Jerry Jones details ‘issue’ standing in way of Cowboys signing Odell Beckham
There’s no question Jerry Jones would love to see Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform, but the wide receiver’s health remains a sticking point as he wraps his mini free-agency tour. Speaking Tuesday on 105.3 “The Fan,” Jones opened up about Beckham’s visit to Dallas, which included a courtside experience at Monday’s Mavericks game with playmakers Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Much like his previous visits with the Giants and Bills, Beckham did not work out for the Cowboys as he is roughly 10 months removed from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl. In light of the circumstances,...
Yardbarker
Odell OUT for the Year?! Cowboys Jerry on Signing OBJ: 'Not Close; No Timetable'
When Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompanied coveted free-agent target Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Mavericks game Monday night, Jerry Jones was peculiarly absent. Joked Jones, "They didn't have a seat for me." The owner didn't have a spot alongside Beckham, nor does he have a...
What Cowboys players are saying about Odell Beckham Jr.
It is no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. is a hot topic for the Dallas Cowboys, both in the front office, and in the locker room alike. Here is what the players are saying about the situation.
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. visit with Cowboys ends with no offer due to concerns over availability in 2022
The Cowboys originally looked to be very interested in acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. for the remainder of the 2022 season, but after the free agent's visit with the team this week, things may not be as clear-cut as before. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday that the Cowboys did not...
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. pairing held back by 1 obvious factor
The Dallas Cowboys met with Odell Beckham Jr. early this week, and appeared close to signing him — until they weren’t. Jerry Jones initially stated that Odell’s visit to Dallas went well, and Beckham Jr. was even seen at a Dallas Mavericks game courtside with several Cowboys players.
Odell Beckham Jr's Cryptic Tweet Is Going Viral
Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to cryptic social media posts. And given his recent free-agent drama, any message from the star wide receiver is met with some significant speculation. On Wednesday, Beckham tweeted a chess piece emoji — possibly hinting at an upcoming free-agent decision. Take a look...
NFL Rumor: 'Watch the Eagles' as dark horse team for Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr., 30, went on a free-agent visit tour and met with the Cowboys, Giants, and Bills and now will weigh his options, according to Ian Rapoport.
Michael Irvin on Odell Beckham Jr. doubters, Cowboys Super Bowl chances with OBJ
The playmaker Michael Irvin joins Shan & RJ to give his reaction to Odell Beckham Jr.’s meeting with the Cowboys and whether he believes OBJ plays this year if the Cowboys sign him. Is hope still alive for OBJ to the Cowboys?
Mike Florio Floats Dark Horse Landing Spot For Odell Beckham Jr.
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes appeared to be down to three teams, but Mike Florio is keeping his eye on a potential sleeper. Beckham appeared to narrow his free agency focus when he set up meetings with three teams: the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. But just as America’s Team gained significant steam as the likely landing spot for OBJ, a new report cast doubt over the Cowboys bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl selection. Jerry Jones and company reportedly are concerned about Beckham’s surgically repaired knee and his ability to contribute to the franchise this season.
Yardbarker
OBJ No Cowboys Contract Offer - But Jerry Jones Confirms 'Still Working On It'
The Dallas Cowboys are done with speeding down one contractual highway for Odell Beckham Jr. ... but are not done examining a bumpier path toward a deal with the injured star receiver. The Cowboys as of Tuesday night had yet to offer OBJ a contract, two sources told CowboysSI.com. But...
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0