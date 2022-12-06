ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Family Life With Longtime Love Michael Douglas Is Only Getting 'Better And Better'

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
“Better and better!”

Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones got candid about her more than two-decade-spanning marriage this week, revealing that her family life with husband Michael Douglas has only been on the up and up lately.

On Monday, December 5, the mom-of-two shared her appreciation for her brood while attending the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History with her son, Dylan Douglas .

"I enjoy every minute with this guy,” she said referencing the 22-year-old, who accompanied her to the red carpet event in Los Angeles, Calif. “Well, he's a good son. It's just the best.”

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SHARES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT PRIVACY AFTER GETTING CANDID ABOUT TWO DECADE-SPANNING MARRIAGE TO MICHAEL DOUGLAS

Beyond her love for Dylan, Zeta-Jones, who also shares Carys Douglas , 19, with her film producer husband, spoke highly of her personal life as a whole, citing her family’s strong friendships as playing an integral role in her apparent happiness.

"I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great," the Chicago alum spilled.

22 YEARS & STILL GOING STRONG! CATHERINE ZETA-JONES & MICHAEL DOUGLAS' SWEETEST SOCIAL MEDIA MOMENTS OF 2022

Zeta-Jones’ red carpet quips come weeks after the actress, 53, detailed how she “ lucked out big time ” by tying the knot with Douglas, 78, back in 2000.

“I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy,” The Mask of Zorro star explained of her longtime love while attending the Wednesday premiere last month. “He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael.”

Weeks later, the actress reiterated these sweet sentiments , detailing the realities of navigating a 22-year-long marriage in a recent sit-down with The Telegraph .

“It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," the Academy Award winner explained before comparing her romance to a designer handbag.

"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure! But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale," she joked of her enduring love.

People previously reported on Zeta Jones’ recent remarks about the positive state of her family life.

