Meadville, PA

YourErie

Erie County police departments donate to Shriners Children’s Erie

Three area police departments were involved in a check presentation for patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children for their donations during “no shave November.” Twenty police officers from Lawrence Park, North East, and Wesleyville police departments put down their razors to help raise money for patients of Shriners Children’s Erie. The check of $2,000 from […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Families Receive Christmas Gifts from Toys for Tots

Christmas arrived early for many families on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of the Erie community. Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps. held their annual distribution day. People lined up as early as 7:45 in the morning to receive their gifts. All through the day, volunteers organized toys...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County organizations react after county executive vetoes several line items in next year’s budget

After Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed several line items in next year’s budget, we’re hearing from organizations that might not be getting funding now. People that are a part of projects and programs vetoed by the county executive say they are looking ahead, but they are disappointed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed 11 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Gas Prices Remain Among Highest in Region

Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but remain above that in Warren County. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932. Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Penn Power completes upgrades to enhance services in Lawrence County for winter

FirstEnergy spokeswoman, Lauren Siburkis has announced on Wednesday that Penn Power has completed smart grid enhancements, inspections and equipment maintenance to enhance service reliability for Lawrence County customers. This work is part of power system upgrades recently made across Western Pennsylvania including Mercer County to help prevent outages and minimize...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT Honors Pair of Warren County Employees for Innovative Ideas

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized a pair of Warren County employees and others with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Nine team members from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, were among the honorees....
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Temporary closure announced for Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced that the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access will be closed to the public for the near future. According to the PFBC, the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access, which provides fishing access to Crooked Creek in Springfield Township, Erie County, will be temporarily […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City of Erie looking for feedback on historic preservation

The city is looking for the public’s feedback, inviting community members to historic preservation meetings. The City of Erie created their own Historic Preservation Taskforce in 2019. In the last several years, they have worked on eight projects. The city’s historic preservation planner says now they are looking for input from the community to learn […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

More than 400 vehicles to be auctioned off by Commonwealth, Dec. 13

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Commonwealth agencies will auction off some 450 vehicles next week. The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 588 Firehouse Road in Grantville. Some of the auctioned vehicles include police-seized vehicles: a 2014 Ford Taurus, a 2011 BMW X5, a 2007 Lincoln MKV, a 2001 Chrysler […]
GRANTVILLE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Dec. 9 – 11

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Flagship City Food Hall Spirits and Sweaters Stroll along the businesses of Downtown Erie to sample some Holiday alcoholic beverages prepared by Luminary Distilling […]
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Final Day of Animals are Artist Sale at Erie Zoo

If you were looking for a unique gift this holiday season, the Erie Zoo had lots artwork for sale from some well-known artists. Saturday was the final day for their animals are the artist sale. This fundraiser has been going on for the past fifteen years. There were framed and...
ERIE, PA

