Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand opening
A famous store chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about giveaways and other details about the grand opening event. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, the famous convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz will open its newest Pennsylvania location in Ellwood City.
Erie County police departments donate to Shriners Children’s Erie
Three area police departments were involved in a check presentation for patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children for their donations during “no shave November.” Twenty police officers from Lawrence Park, North East, and Wesleyville police departments put down their razors to help raise money for patients of Shriners Children’s Erie. The check of $2,000 from […]
Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. ...
erienewsnow.com
Families Receive Christmas Gifts from Toys for Tots
Christmas arrived early for many families on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of the Erie community. Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps. held their annual distribution day. People lined up as early as 7:45 in the morning to receive their gifts. All through the day, volunteers organized toys...
Erie County organizations react after county executive vetoes several line items in next year’s budget
After Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed several line items in next year’s budget, we’re hearing from organizations that might not be getting funding now. People that are a part of projects and programs vetoed by the county executive say they are looking ahead, but they are disappointed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed 11 […]
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Gas Prices Remain Among Highest in Region
Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but remain above that in Warren County. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932. Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996.
WFMJ.com
Penn Power completes upgrades to enhance services in Lawrence County for winter
FirstEnergy spokeswoman, Lauren Siburkis has announced on Wednesday that Penn Power has completed smart grid enhancements, inspections and equipment maintenance to enhance service reliability for Lawrence County customers. This work is part of power system upgrades recently made across Western Pennsylvania including Mercer County to help prevent outages and minimize...
Angels For Animals hiring workers, volunteers at job fair
They have been seeking help for months now, but still have many open positions.
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Honors Pair of Warren County Employees for Innovative Ideas
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized a pair of Warren County employees and others with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Nine team members from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, were among the honorees....
Temporary closure announced for Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced that the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access will be closed to the public for the near future. According to the PFBC, the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access, which provides fishing access to Crooked Creek in Springfield Township, Erie County, will be temporarily […]
City of Erie looking for feedback on historic preservation
The city is looking for the public’s feedback, inviting community members to historic preservation meetings. The City of Erie created their own Historic Preservation Taskforce in 2019. In the last several years, they have worked on eight projects. The city’s historic preservation planner says now they are looking for input from the community to learn […]
erienewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
Home saved as truck, travel trailer and storage shed burn in Warren County
An early Friday morning response of about 50 firefighters from several departments prevented a home from being destroyed by a nearby blaze in Greenwich Township, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joe Mecsey reports. The first call came in at 1:27 a.m. from the 600 block of Warren Glen Road in...
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
More than 400 vehicles to be auctioned off by Commonwealth, Dec. 13
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Commonwealth agencies will auction off some 450 vehicles next week. The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 588 Firehouse Road in Grantville. Some of the auctioned vehicles include police-seized vehicles: a 2014 Ford Taurus, a 2011 BMW X5, a 2007 Lincoln MKV, a 2001 Chrysler […]
Be a Tourist: Events around town Dec. 9 – 11
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Flagship City Food Hall Spirits and Sweaters Stroll along the businesses of Downtown Erie to sample some Holiday alcoholic beverages prepared by Luminary Distilling […]
eriereader.com
Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
erienewsnow.com
Final Day of Animals are Artist Sale at Erie Zoo
If you were looking for a unique gift this holiday season, the Erie Zoo had lots artwork for sale from some well-known artists. Saturday was the final day for their animals are the artist sale. This fundraiser has been going on for the past fifteen years. There were framed and...
Comments / 0