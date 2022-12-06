Read full article on original website
Related
Brother Rice boys basketball defeats Warren Lincoln in final seconds
SBLive's Michigan high school basketball preseason Power 25 Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan high school football Defensive Player of the Year? Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Michigan high school football Offensive Player of the Year? FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. -- The Brother Rice Warriors ...
WXYZ
Warren De La Salle’s Brady Drogosh wins Michigan AP Division 1-2 Player of the Year
Brady Drogosh went out in style. The Warren De La Salle High School quarterback had just two incomplete passes among 23 attempts in his final high school football game, a 52-13 victory over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 final. Drogosh left the game with 10:35 left...
The Oakland Press
New Haven defeats Madison in MAC Champions Classic basketball game
New Haven’s height won’t measure up to a lot of opponents this basketball season. Coach Tedaro France II is OK with that. “I’ll take heart over height,” he said. The Rockets showed they have a lot to work with Saturday in a methodical, 69-38 victory over Madison in the first game of the MAC Champions Classic at Port Huron Northern.
The Oakland Press
Troy figures it out, rebounds to knock off rival Troy Athens
TROY — It’s never good for a team traveling deep into enemy territory to get off to a rough start. But that’s exactly where Troy found itself early in its game against crosstown rival Troy Athens Friday night. The Colts were held scoreless for the first 4:30, trailed 7-0 and couldn’t buy a bucket against the Red Hawks.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Troy at Troy Athens boys basketball
Troy traveled to Troy Athens to take on the Red Hawks on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, picking up a 51-28 victory in an Oakland Activities Association boys basketball crossover game.
abc12.com
Between the Lines with Carman-Ainsworth guard Chris McLavish Jr.
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Carman-Ainsworth guard Chris McLavish Jr showcased his talent in the "GottaGetIt Classic" at Grand Blanc last season. McLavish scored 29 points against Brother Rice with a flurry of three's, crossovers and street-ball type moves. Coming into this sophomore, McLavish is looking for more success. Sports Director...
Detroit News
Wayne State football coach Paul Winters out after 19 seasons
Detroit — Change continues to come to the Wayne State athletic department. Paul Winters, head football coach for 19 years who led the Warriors to the 2011 Division II national championship game, has parted ways with the university, a school spokesman confirmed Friday morning. No reason was given for...
The Oakland Press
Clarkston gets three third-period goals to rally past Lake Orion, stay unbeaten
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Clarkston Wolves staged a third-period comeback to defeat the Lake Orion Dragons 3-1 in a key Oakland Activities Association Red Division battle. “It was a good game, a classic Clarkston-Lake Orion battle,” Wolves head coach Nathan Bryer said. “It was a battle, back and...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Wayne State's Paul Winters no longer with program
It's impossible to say Wayne State without thinking of Paul Winters. This past fall was season number 19 for Winters at Wayne State (D-II - MI). Sources share with FootballScoop tonight that Winters and the program have parted ways and he will not be back for a 20th campaign. A...
Belleville boys basketball outlast Western International
BELLEVILLE, Mich. — The Belleville Tigers (1-1) defeated the Western International Cowboys (0-2) 49-48 in a game that came down to the final possession. Belleville guard Ja'Len Jenkins led the game with 17 points, and Western International Forward Jhonn Charles led his team with 12 points. Here ...
The Oakland Press
Walled Lake Northern pulls away from South Lyon Unified to win, 5-2
WATERFORD — The Walled Lake Northern Knights defeated South Lyon Unified 5-2 Wednesday night in a Lakes Valley Conference match-up. The Knights came out hot, outshooting South Lyon Unified 12-1 in the first period. But Northern only scored once, a spinning shorthanded shot from Patrick Fishback that found the back of the net with 4:27 remaining in the period.
diehardsport.com
Top Michigan Pledge Seems To Make Clear He Is Going To Be A Wolverine
Michigan coaches went to see DE pledge Enow Etta earlier this week. Etta, a top 100 recruit out of Texas is the 2023 class, still has several other schools trying to pursue him (Miami and others). According to On3’s EJ Holland, Etta seemed to make clear that he will be a Wolverine next year:
Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable
Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
Why does 13-0 Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class rank so low?
ANN ARBOR – By the time Michigan’s 13-0 football team takes the field against TCU on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal, most of the Wolverines’ 2023 recruits will have already inked their national letters of intent during the early signing period (Dec. 21-Dec. 23).
WNEM
Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing. The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
The Oakland Press
$243.5k grant to boost Michigan food pantries
A $243,500 grant is helping 110 food pantries across Michigan, including 10 in Oakland County. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan and United Dairy Industry of Michigan announced the grant program Wednesday, as a way of improving access to nutrient-rich foods such as dairy, fruit and vegetables.
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 9 and beyond
• Fantasia, Joe: Feb. 11, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $64+. • André Rieu: Sept. 13, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, $84+. • Metallica: Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, 2023, Ford Field, Detroit, $235+. On sale 10 a.m. Dec. 9. • Comedian Druski: March 10, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $35.75+. • Jill Scott:...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month
Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
Comments / 0