ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Nick Singleton and Abdul Carter named True Freshman All-Americans by On3

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhmcl_0jZcCznE00

The future of the Penn State football program looks bright after the display of some of its newest stars in the making put on this season. Freshman running back Nick Singleton and linebacker Abdul Carter were among the top standouts from the Class of 2022 to hit the college football fields this season, and each has been recognized for their efforts by On3.

On3 released its 2022 True Freshman All-American team on Tuesday. Singleton was highlighted at the running back position, and Carter received honors at the linebacker spot.

“Singleton already looks like one of the more explosive backs in the Big Ten, if not the nation,” On 3 said in its blurb about Penn State’s leading rusher this season. “Singleton proved to be a true home-run hitter with the ability to rip off big runs at any time.”

As Singleton was living up to the hype on the offensive side of the football, Carter didn’t waste time leaving his mark on the defensive side this season. Carter made a worthy push for On3’s Defensive true Freshman of the Year, an honor that went to Harold Perkins of LSU .

“The 6-foot-3, 233-pounder already looks like the next defensive star at Penn State. Carter’s size and high-end play speed make for a highly disruptive linebacker,” On3 said in a quick writeup about Penn State’s young linebacker. “He turned in a number of big games over the course of Big Ten play and appears to be improving on a weekly basis.”

Singleton and Carter will look to help Penn State end the 2022 season on a high note in the Rose Bowl. Penn State will face Utah for the first time in program history when they face the Pac-12 champions in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023.

To check out the full On3 True Freshman All-American list .

List

Penn State Football: 2022 transfer portal departures tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykCG3_0jZcCznE00

Related

Penn State extends offer to Texas A&M DL Elijah Jeudy

Penn State CB Jeffrey Davis Jr. announces entry to transfer portal

Rodney McGraw enters transfer portal

PSU recruiting: Transfer receiver has Penn State in his top 5

Where Penn State basketball ranks in NCAA NET rankings on Dec. 4

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘It stings;’ How should USC fans feel about Cotton Bowl after CFP hopes?

It was right there for the taking. All USC had to do was avenge its only loss and defeat Utah in the Pac-12 title game to represent the conference in the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were well on their way after the first quarter as they held an early 14-3 lead. But then the wheels came off. Quarterback Caleb Williams hurt his hamstring, the Trojan defense forgot how to tackle, and the Utes came away with a 47-24 victory. Losing to Utah twice in a season is undoubtedly a pain every Duck fan can relate to. But Oregon didn’t have a playoff...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Freeze making late push for four-star quarterback

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Hugh Freeze is making an 11th-hour push to land one of the nation’s best quarterbacks for the 2023 cycle. According to a report by Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Freeze paid a visit to Music City on Wednesday in an effort to sway Marcel Reed, the nation’s No. 24 quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class, from his commitment to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces commitment date, final four contenders

There’s a chance that some feelings are going to get hurt when 4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces his commitment later this month. Lyons, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 WR and No. 231 overall player in the 2023 class, is down to just four schools in his recruiting process, and three of them have some strong feelings about each other, to say the very least. The four schools are the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We all know about the rivalry between Oregon and Washington, but with Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks for...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sacramento State’s Marcus Fulcher celebrated a touchdown in the FCS quarterfinals by pretending to chug a fan’s beer

Sacramento State running back Marcus Fulcher decided to live up to the old Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett axiom: it’s 5 o’clock somewhere. On a touchdown celebration during Saturday’s wild 66-63 FCS quarterfinals loss to Incarnate Word, Fulcher grabbed a Hornets fan’s beer and pretended to take a sip before returning to the gridiron.
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy