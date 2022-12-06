ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State draft stock heading into Rose Bowl

By Sam Dehring
 3 days ago

Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl to take on Utah to ring in the new year. On top of that, they also have plenty of players to watch in terms of their draft stock.

Olu Fashanu made the shocking announcement last week that he will be returning to Penn State in 2023. Many had him in the top 10 on their big boards for the draft in the spring.

One notable name has opted out of the Rose Bowl game to prepare for the draft. That is Joey Porter Jr. At this point, it would be surprising to see him fall out of the first round.

However, Penn State still has a few notable prospects to watch for this game. It’s worth noting that Parker Washington is out for the season. But they still have guys like Ji’Ayir Brown and Mitchell Tinsley.

Let’s take a look at the draft stock of some key Penn State prospects.

Joey Porter Jr. - Stock Up

[autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] opted out of the Rose Bowl
to prepare for the draft. He finished his Penn State career after an impressive 2022 season. At this point, it would be surprising to see Porter Jr. fall out of the first round of the 2023 draft.

Ji'Ayir Brown - Stock Up

[autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] was my MVP pick going into the season on the defensive side of the ball for Penn State. He made an impressive leap in 2021. After the smart decision to come back, it will be really interesting to see what round he will be selected in the spring. Brown brings plenty of experience and versatility to the table, and teams will fall in love with that at the next level.

Parker Washington - Stock stayed the same

[autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] is out for the season with an injury . Meaning, Penn State will be without him for the Rose Bowl matchup against Utah on New Year’s Day. However, Washington had an impressive Penn State career. Did he make that leap this season? You could certainly argue a small one. But what was different this year was that [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] had more talent around him than he did last season, and Washington was one of them from 2021. Had he not been hurt, Washington could have been on pace to have himself a career season of receiving yards after finishing with 820 last year. He finished 2022 with 620 receiving yards.

Mitchell Tinsley - Stock Up

[autotag]Mitchell Tinsley[/autotag] really found his groove on Penn State's offense throughout the second half of the season. He could develop into a solid gadget-type player in the NFL. His combination of impressive hands and elite speed is what could make him raise his draft stock in the spring.

