Penn State draft stock heading into Rose Bowl

Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl to take on Utah to ring in the new year. On top of that, they also have plenty of players to watch in terms of their draft stock.

Olu Fashanu made the shocking announcement last week that he will be returning to Penn State in 2023. Many had him in the top 10 on their big boards for the draft in the spring.

One notable name has opted out of the Rose Bowl game to prepare for the draft. That is Joey Porter Jr. At this point, it would be surprising to see him fall out of the first round.

However, Penn State still has a few notable prospects to watch for this game. It’s worth noting that Parker Washington is out for the season. But they still have guys like Ji’Ayir Brown and Mitchell Tinsley.

Let’s take a look at the draft stock of some key Penn State prospects.

Joey Porter Jr. - Stock Up

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) attempts to intercept the ball while Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] opted out of the Rose Bowl to prepare for the draft. He finished his Penn State career after an impressive 2022 season. At this point, it would be surprising to see Porter Jr. fall out of the first round of the 2023 draft.

Ji'Ayir Brown - Stock Up

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 01: Ji'Ayir Brown #16 of the Penn State Nittany Lions returns an interception against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 1, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

[autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] was my MVP pick going into the season on the defensive side of the ball for Penn State. He made an impressive leap in 2021. After the smart decision to come back, it will be really interesting to see what round he will be selected in the spring. Brown brings plenty of experience and versatility to the table, and teams will fall in love with that at the next level.

Parker Washington - Stock stayed the same

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) runs with the ball while trying not to be pushed out of bounds by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Beanie Bishop (7) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] is out for the season with an injury . Meaning, Penn State will be without him for the Rose Bowl matchup against Utah on New Year’s Day. However, Washington had an impressive Penn State career. Did he make that leap this season? You could certainly argue a small one. But what was different this year was that [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] had more talent around him than he did last season, and Washington was one of them from 2021. Had he not been hurt, Washington could have been on pace to have himself a career season of receiving yards after finishing with 820 last year. He finished 2022 with 620 receiving yards.

Mitchell Tinsley - Stock Up

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions catches a pass for a touchdown against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 24, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

[autotag]Mitchell Tinsley[/autotag] really found his groove on Penn State's offense throughout the second half of the season. He could develop into a solid gadget-type player in the NFL. His combination of impressive hands and elite speed is what could make him raise his draft stock in the spring.

