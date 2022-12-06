Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBCMontana
Whitefish Mountain Resort opens today
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officially opens for its 75th season today. A new post says the front side, except for the construction and hazard zones, is ready for you. You can hit most terrain from Chairs 5 and 7 and Flower Point. In all, seven chairs will...
NBCMontana
Montana families invited to discuss education
MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in Montana are invited to join in several talks on education ahead of the upcoming legislative session. Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will host four community events in the upcoming week that invites parents, school leaders and legislators to listen in on each session. Meetings take place...
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested near Swan Lake after pursuit, SWAT negotiation
MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Lake County arrested a 47-year-old man after a police chase Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Brian Heino's press release, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle around 9 a.m., but the driver drove the vehicle off Highway 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake.
NBCMontana
Montana Model United Nations Conference announces high school winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — Five high school seniors placed in the 57th Annual Montana Model United Nations Conference. The conference was held in November when more than 250 students from 12 Montana and Idaho schools participated. Three seniors were from Hellgate High School and two were from Columbia Falls High...
NBCMontana
Health center in Kalispell offers new mental health program
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Greater Valley Health Center in Kalispell has added the co-occurring disorder program to their range of mental health services for adults. The program allows them to receive intervention for both mental health and substance-use disorders concurrently. The Greater Valley Health Center released the following information:
NBCMontana
Whitefish School District to host meeting about expansion plans
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish School District will hold their second community engagement meeting Wednesday to discuss the growth and expansion of Whitefish High School. An expansion would improve safety and security by reducing student travel to other buildings due to limited space. Along with talk of an expansion,...
NBCMontana
Columbia Falls police, school administrators investigate threat written in bathroom
MISSOULA, Mont. — Columbia Falls High School administrators learned of a threat written on a girls bathroom stall directed toward CFHS for Friday. The Columbia Falls Police Department conducted an investigation with the school administration and determined the threat was not considered credible. As a precaution, there will be...
NBCMontana
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
