Douglas, WY

oilcity.news

Strong winds in store for Casper over the weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend will feature strong wind gusts throughout Casper and Natrona County, though clear skies should keep any precipitation at bay until the start of the new week. The National Weather Service reports that Casper will see strong winds coming from the southwest at up to...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s 10% chance of snow Friday jumps to 80% by Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a slight chance of some snow on Friday before snow becomes likely early in the news week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is forecast near 38 degrees with wind gusts of up to 55...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne may see snow today; sunny weekend ahead

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents may see a bit of snow today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 8, there is a 20% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. The day will be cloudy but should gradually become mostly sunny with a high of 38. Winds will be in the west, starting at 25–30 mph before increasing to 35–40 mph in the morning. There could be possible gusts of up to 55 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 18 and west-southwest winds at 25–35 mph before decreasing to 10–20 mph. There could be possible gusts as high as 50 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Windy days ahead for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents will have a few windy days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 7, will be mostly sunny with a high of 41 and west winds at 10–15 mph set to shift to the south in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 19 and south winds at 5–10 mph set to become west after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cheyenne, WYDOT, and Colorado Consider Offering Public Transit Along the Front Range

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

David Street Station’s ‘Den’ moves to the Nolan

CASPER, Wyo. — All of The Den’s winter season events, including Friday’s Ugly Sweater Party, will now take place at the Nolan building, according to a social media post. David Street Station introduced ‘The Den’ as an industrial tent beside the holiday tree at the Station last month.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?

Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Annual Resolution Run scheduled for New Year’s Eve

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s time for Casper runners to dust off their sneakers, because the Windy City Striders Club’s New Year’s Eve Resolution Run is officially scheduled for Dec. 31. The 5K run will kick off at 9 a.m. at Best Western Downtown, located at 123...
CASPER, WY
theeastcountygazette.com

Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion

One of the communities that have made the shortlist for the most recent West expansion of fiber optic internet is the small town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming. Visionary Broadband, based in Gillette, has pledged $100 million to expand high-speed internet in 20 communities throughout Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
CHEYENNE, WY

