oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
oilcity.news
Strong winds in store for Casper over the weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend will feature strong wind gusts throughout Casper and Natrona County, though clear skies should keep any precipitation at bay until the start of the new week. The National Weather Service reports that Casper will see strong winds coming from the southwest at up to...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
oilcity.news
NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
oilcity.news
Casper’s 10% chance of snow Friday jumps to 80% by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a slight chance of some snow on Friday before snow becomes likely early in the news week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is forecast near 38 degrees with wind gusts of up to 55...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
capcity.news
Cheyenne may see snow today; sunny weekend ahead
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents may see a bit of snow today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 8, there is a 20% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. The day will be cloudy but should gradually become mostly sunny with a high of 38. Winds will be in the west, starting at 25–30 mph before increasing to 35–40 mph in the morning. There could be possible gusts of up to 55 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 18 and west-southwest winds at 25–35 mph before decreasing to 10–20 mph. There could be possible gusts as high as 50 mph.
buckrail.com
WYDOT receives nearly 40M in December contracts, seeks feedback on public transit route
WYOMING — In its recent December meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded five projects totaling $37.7 million. The department is also conducting a survey on a recommended route for public transit between Cheyenne and Fort Collins. The five projects are as follows. First, a $26.6 million contract was awarded...
oilcity.news
Snow back in the forecast as Winter Break approaches for Casper College, NCSD
CASPER, Wyo. — With Winter Break right around the corner, the Casper area is likely to see the return of snow, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Before a chance for snow returns, Casper can expect a high near 39 degrees on Wednesday, cloudy...
capcity.news
Windy days ahead for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents will have a few windy days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 7, will be mostly sunny with a high of 41 and west winds at 10–15 mph set to shift to the south in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 19 and south winds at 5–10 mph set to become west after midnight.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cheyenne, WYDOT, and Colorado Consider Offering Public Transit Along the Front Range
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
David Street Station’s ‘Den’ moves to the Nolan
CASPER, Wyo. — All of The Den’s winter season events, including Friday’s Ugly Sweater Party, will now take place at the Nolan building, according to a social media post. David Street Station introduced ‘The Den’ as an industrial tent beside the holiday tree at the Station last month.
Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?
Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
oilcity.news
Annual Resolution Run scheduled for New Year’s Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s time for Casper runners to dust off their sneakers, because the Windy City Striders Club’s New Year’s Eve Resolution Run is officially scheduled for Dec. 31. The 5K run will kick off at 9 a.m. at Best Western Downtown, located at 123...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
theeastcountygazette.com
Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
One of the communities that have made the shortlist for the most recent West expansion of fiber optic internet is the small town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming. Visionary Broadband, based in Gillette, has pledged $100 million to expand high-speed internet in 20 communities throughout Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
