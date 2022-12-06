CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents may see a bit of snow today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 8, there is a 20% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. The day will be cloudy but should gradually become mostly sunny with a high of 38. Winds will be in the west, starting at 25–30 mph before increasing to 35–40 mph in the morning. There could be possible gusts of up to 55 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 18 and west-southwest winds at 25–35 mph before decreasing to 10–20 mph. There could be possible gusts as high as 50 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO