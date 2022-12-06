ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Centre Region COG calls special meeting for Whitehall Road Regional Park funding

By Halie Kines
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrll4_0jZcBOXU00

The Centre Region Council of Governments’ general forum is holding a special meeting Wednesday to vote on releasing a chunk of additional funding for the Whitehall Road Regional Park project, which is at a “critical point” in development.

The general forum will vote to release the $578,974 from loan funds that have already been approved.

The Centre Region COG , made up of State College Borough, and College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton townships, and its committees and authorities have held several different meetings as of late to discuss Whitehall Road Regional Park. The park is planned for near the Musser Gap Recreation Area, and between Route 45 and Whitehall Road, and has been in the works for decades. In December 2021, the COG general forum selected and approved bids , which in total came in around $4.8 million and it finally broke ground in April .

Though the project has made progress since then, “numerous delays” have occurred for several reasons, including inclement weather, muddy conditions, permitting delays, and costs and delays due to unexpected rock excavation and site utility work, according to COG documents.

Because the unexpected work, such as rock removal and other “unexpected site and subsurface conditions prior to construction,” was not included in the approved base contracts, it needed to be addressed through change orders, COG documents state. The project’s contingency budget was $75,000 but the value of approved and pending change orders exceeded that amount. In November, COG and Centre Region Parks and Recreation staff determined that in addition to already approved and pending change orders, additional change orders may be needed during the winter and spring phases of the project, documents state.

The motion on Wednesday’s agenda , as recommended by the finance and executive committees, is to “authorize access to $578,974 from the restricted loan funds in order to ensure payments for contractors, fees, materials, and supplies for the completion of the initial Phase 1 of Whitehall Road Regional Park explicitly excluding irrigation and the all-season pavilion.”

The general forum was expected to take action on the item during its regular meeting Nov. 28, but voted to remove the item from the agenda during the meeting due to a “potential legal issue.”

Now, the project is at a “critical point,” according to Wednesday’s agenda.

“While contractors have been receiving progress payments for work completed related to contracts, payments for change orders related to justified and valid expenses … have been on hold. Contractors have been patiently awaiting approval of the release of funds as recommended by COG Committees so that the Parks and Recreation Authority can approve the change orders and bills can be paid,” the agenda states.

The “justified and valid expenses” that payments are still needed for, include “an unknown pre-existing water line that had to be capped, costs for excavation of rock encountered during installation of sanitary sewer lines, underground electrical, and due to changes to sanitary sewer manhole elevations.”

Eric Norenberg, executive director of COG, told the CDT in an email that the way the loan is set up, funds can only be drawn for “valid, approved invoices for the project.”

In order for the motion to pass, a unanimous unit vote of the five municipalities that are park members (State College borough and College, Patton, Ferguson and Harris) is required. The Ferguson Township board of supervisors has an update on the park on its agenda for their meeting Tuesday.

The meeting, scheduled for noon Dec. 7, will be a hybrid format where the public can attend via Zoom or in person at the COG Building, 2643 Gateway Drive, State College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrQCQ_0jZcBOXU00
Construction vehicles at the Whitehall Road Regional Park on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Road closure planned in Mapleton during funeral service

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Officials are alerting Mapleton and surrounding area residents that Smith Valley road will be closed for a funeral service on Saturday. Starting at 11:30 a.m. Smith Valley Road will be shut down in both directions from Polecat Hollow Road to Lower Birdville Road. The road is expected to reopened around […]
MAPLETON, PA
WTAJ

Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking.  The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests.  “Yeah one of the big […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Penn Highlands Center of Excellence brings convenient treatment

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a new $24,300,000 state-of-the-art Center of Excellence on the campus of Penn Highlands DuBois West. The four-story complex will serve as the hub of the health system’s outpatient Neuroscience, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Rehabilitation, Gynecology/Obstetrics and Pediatrics services. The Center of Excellence, which is located […]
DUBOIS, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Electrical fire damages home, displaces family in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home was seriously damaged Thursday night by an electrical fire in Bedford County. Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments were sent to the home along Heritage Road in Osterburg at 8:04 p.m. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the scene and several other departments […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New Domino’s location opening in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Domino’s is moving to a new location for a bigger and renovated store with a soft opening on Friday, Dec. 9. The restaurant is moving downtown to 614 Washington St. from its smaller store on 1301 Moore Street. The store will be open Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11 from […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone streets to temporarily close for state trooper funeral

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents are being told to move their vehicles and find new travel routes as certain roadways in town will be closed Monday, Dec. 12 for a state police funeral. The Tyrone Borough Police Department announced Friday traffic will be congested around the Chruch of the Brethren along 18th Street […]
TYRONE, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
5K+
Followers
193
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy