Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
MyStateline.com
Boylan defeats Jefferson to remain undefeated in NIC-10 play
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
MyStateline.com
Eyewitness News at Nine
State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. Santa Claus makes early stop at...
MyStateline.com
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say
ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
MyStateline.com
Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old woman arrested in South Dakota
Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month. Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old …. Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month. 21 students graduate from GoodGrads program. The...
MyStateline.com
Homicide suspect caught 1 year after crash that killed East High School football player
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person...
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Automobile Accident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened earlier today near 700 block of Ralston rd. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident that involves 2 vehicles near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is unknown...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford
Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
WIFR
Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
nbc15.com
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
MyStateline.com
Two men shot early Tuesday morning in Rockford
Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford. Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford. Rockford nonprofits make final push for donations …. December is National Giving Month, and...
MyStateline.com
Police dogs trained to find hidden cell phones in Winnebago County Jail
Jails across the country are in a constant battle to keep contraband out of the hands of inmates. Police dogs trained to find hidden cell phones in …. Jails across the country are in a constant battle to keep contraband out of the hands of inmates. Rockford community rallies to...
Suspects posing as water department employees distract homeowners while accomplice burglarizes home, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are investigating a burglary that involved two people posing as city water department employees while a third stole from a home. The burglary happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said two Hispanic men in their mid-30s dressed in bright...
Homicide suspect caught one year after Mason Hada’s death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police have caught the suspect in local teenager Mason Hada’s car crash death more than a year after the incident. The U.S. Fugitive Task Force arrested Deahri Steele, 19, in Detroit on Thursday. According to Rockford Police, he fatally struck Hada, then 16, in August 2021 on his way home from […]
Comments / 0