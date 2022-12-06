ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Boylan defeats Jefferson to remain undefeated in NIC-10 play

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Eyewitness News at Nine

State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. Santa Claus makes early stop at...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
BELOIT, WI
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person...
MCFARLAND, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Automobile Accident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened earlier today near 700 block of Ralston rd. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident that involves 2 vehicles near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is unknown...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford

Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Two men shot early Tuesday morning in Rockford

Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford. Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford. Rockford nonprofits make final push for donations …. December is National Giving Month, and...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspects posing as water department employees distract homeowners while accomplice burglarizes home, Beloit police say

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are investigating a burglary that involved two people posing as city water department employees while a third stole from a home. The burglary happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue. ﻿ In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said two Hispanic men in their mid-30s dressed in bright...
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy