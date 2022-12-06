Read full article on original website
WSET
Nutcrackers, Ornaments, and Persian Rugs! Find It All at Persian Rugs and More
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Persian Rugs and More has something for everyone inside its doors. You'll find beautiful rugs. But now they've got amazing Christmas décor as well too! Emily got to see all the beautiful pieces that could be part of your home.
WSET
New and vibrant: Day & Night to join the food scene in Downtown Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're on Instagram, you may have seen behind-the-scenes pictures and videos over the past months as Day & Night prepared to open on Commerce Street in Downtown Lynchburg. The grand opening for the new restaurant and bar is finally set for December 9 at...
WSET
Light Up the Heart of Virginia: The Wheeler's display spreads all the way to the backyard
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — This house at the corner of Churchill Drive and Patton Drive comes alive when the sun goes down. The Wheeler family has lived in this house since the 1980s. Yet the decorations only found their way outside... "About 10 years, and keep adding a...
WSET
Academy Center of the Arts announces three shows as part of 2023 lineup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts is announcing an exciting lineup of shows for the 2023 season. On Friday, the center shared that "Madagascar the Musical" is coming to their stage on May 23, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. "Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as...
WSET
Win a Gift Certificate to Givens Books as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Givens Books & Little Dickens is part of our Holiday Giveaways this year! You can win by entering here! Emily found out how they can help you find the perfect gift for your little one!
WSET
Bistro Brothers BBQ closing its doors after being open in Lynchburg since 2014
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg BBQ restaurant announced that they are closing their doors at the end of the month. Bistro Brothers BBQ announced on Facebook on Thursday morning that the restaurant will have its final day on December 30. Marcus Revely, the owner of Bistro Brothers BBQ,...
WSET
'Best Friend for the Holidays:' Lynchburg Humane Society promotes adoption extravaganza
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society is hoping people will turn to them to find a "Best Friend for the Holidays." They are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization, to host a holiday adoption extravaganza from Friday through Sunday. The collaborative weekend-long "A...
WSET
The future of the Hill City: Lynchburg Business Alliance hosts Economic Outlook Summit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Business Alliance hosted a workforce summit Thursday morning to discuss the Economic Outlook of 2022 and what we can expect in 2023. The Alliance brought in guest speakers Dr. Chris Chmura, chief economist and CEO of Chmura, and Matt DeVeau from Broad Ripple Strategies.
WSET
'A lot of jobs coming:' Virginia MetalFab hosts open house for new Appomattox location
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Appomattox on Friday morning to make an important economic announcement. This is after Virginia MetalFab announced it's moving to the old Thomasville Building on Founders Lane in Appomattox. Youngkin participated in the open house marking the old 250,000-square-foot building as the...
WSET
Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
WSET
Liberty theatre alumna takes on leading role in Christmas film, ‘I Heard the Bells’
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University theatre alumna is celebrating her on-screen debut in the Christmas feature film, "I Heard the Bells." Rachel Hughes, Liberty University’s Department of Theatre Arts Class of 2013, is taking her talent on the stage to the big screen. Based on the...
WSET
'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County. The siblings of Ryan, Nathan Vassar and Karen Brown, say their brother was a cornerstone in the Campbell County community, known as an avid volunteer and for his generous spirit; qualities they said he learned from their mother, with whom Ryan had a very close relationship.
WSET
#ABC13FCP Basketball scores for December 9th, 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Scores for Friday, December 9, 2022 (Check photos for more stats on games!) Westover Christian-Danville 60, Temple Christian 39. Westover Christian-Danville 50, Temple Christian 15. William Fleming 49, Albemarle 27. Missing your score? Have your coach or AD contact the 13Sports department at sports (at)...
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Player of the Year finalists announced
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the finalists for the 2022 #ABC13FootballFriday Player of the Year award (in alphabetical order):. Jaicere Bateman, Quarterback, Heritage. Gideon Davidson, Running Back, L.C.A. Jonathan Pennix, Wide Receiver/Def. Back, Appomattox. Tae Thompson, Quarterback, William Campbell. George White, Quarterback, E.C. Glass. The winner will be...
WSET
1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
WSET
Drug to Help Limit Side Effects for Lung Cancer Patients Getting Chemo
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There's a drug on the market that some say can limit the side effects for lung cancer patients who are currently getting chemotherapy. Emily found out how you can find out if you're a good candidate to take it.
WSET
Vehicle catches fire at Bedford gas station, spreads to pumps before being put out
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle caught fire at a Bedford gas station on Friday morning causing quite a stir for folks on their morning commutes. The Bedford Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for report of a vehicle fire threatening a structure. Crews...
WSET
Lost sheep found within city limits, LPD looking for owner
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In an unexpected lost and found, the Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday evening that they are looking for the owner of a found farm aminal. LPD said the missing sheep was found within city limits and is safe and unharmed. SEE ALSO: Suspects wanted after...
WSET
Danny Rocco introduced as new VMI head football coach
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A new era in VMI football is officially underway, as Danny Rocco met the media after becoming the 33rd all-time coach of the VMI Keydets. The former Liberty Flames head coach from 2006 to 2011 took both Richmond and Delaware to the FCS semifinals, before spending this past season at Penn State on the staff of head coach James Franklin.
WSET
Virginia Attorney General appoints firm to conduct external review of deadly UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm, Quinn Emanuel, to conduct an external review of the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three students and injured two others on November 13. The review will be led by William Burck and...
