CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County. The siblings of Ryan, Nathan Vassar and Karen Brown, say their brother was a cornerstone in the Campbell County community, known as an avid volunteer and for his generous spirit; qualities they said he learned from their mother, with whom Ryan had a very close relationship.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO