Wintergreen Resort, VA

Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County. The siblings of Ryan, Nathan Vassar and Karen Brown, say their brother was a cornerstone in the Campbell County community, known as an avid volunteer and for his generous spirit; qualities they said he learned from their mother, with whom Ryan had a very close relationship.
#ABC13FCP Basketball scores for December 9th, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Scores for Friday, December 9, 2022 (Check photos for more stats on games!) Westover Christian-Danville 60, Temple Christian 39. Westover Christian-Danville 50, Temple Christian 15. William Fleming 49, Albemarle 27. Missing your score? Have your coach or AD contact the 13Sports department at sports (at)...
Football Friday 2022: Player of the Year finalists announced

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the finalists for the 2022 #ABC13FootballFriday Player of the Year award (in alphabetical order):. Jaicere Bateman, Quarterback, Heritage. Gideon Davidson, Running Back, L.C.A. Jonathan Pennix, Wide Receiver/Def. Back, Appomattox. Tae Thompson, Quarterback, William Campbell. George White, Quarterback, E.C. Glass. The winner will be...
1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
Lost sheep found within city limits, LPD looking for owner

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In an unexpected lost and found, the Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday evening that they are looking for the owner of a found farm aminal. LPD said the missing sheep was found within city limits and is safe and unharmed. SEE ALSO: Suspects wanted after...
Danny Rocco introduced as new VMI head football coach

LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A new era in VMI football is officially underway, as Danny Rocco met the media after becoming the 33rd all-time coach of the VMI Keydets. The former Liberty Flames head coach from 2006 to 2011 took both Richmond and Delaware to the FCS semifinals, before spending this past season at Penn State on the staff of head coach James Franklin.
