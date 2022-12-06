ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

'Urban Teachers' creating teacher pipeline for Baltimore City schools

Training and keeping qualified teachers in classroom is the goal of one teacher prep program that's helping Baltimore City Public Schools staff classrooms amid a nationwide teacher shortage. "Urban Teachers" started in Baltimore 12 years ago. Two Baltimore City public school employees noticed many underprepared teachers burning out and leaving...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Towson High PTSA raises concerns about threats to principal

TOWSON, Md. — Parents are meeting with police and school administrators at Towson High School for the first time about a rise in threats at the school.Parents said they don't feel safe sending their kids to class, and on Wednesday evening, the principal weighed in. Parents said they hope...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parents facing shortage of children's OTC medicines across Baltimore area

In some areas of Maryland, parents are noticing a shortage of over-the-counter ibuprofen and acetaminophen for children. Three respiratory illnesses -- flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 -- are all circulating right now among children. The so-called triple-demic is straining pediatric hospital capacity. It's a demand issue as children are...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Towson University names interim president

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University has a new interim president. The school announced on Thursday that Melanie Perreault, Towson University's provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs, will serve as interim president. She will assume the role on Feb. 1, 2023. Last week, the university announced...
TOWSON, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
fox5dc.com

Anne Arundel Co. sees surge in overdoses

Anne Arundel County's Department of Health is issuing a health warning. Just last weekend, the department reported 16 suspected overdoses and one death. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman joins FOX 5 to discuss the steps Anne Arundel County is taking to prevent these incidents.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant

Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education members name new chair, vice chair

TOWSON, MD—At their first meeting as new members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County on December 6, a new chair and vice chair were named. Jane Lichter was selected to serve as Board chair while Robin Harvey was selected as vice chair. Both officers will serve a one-year term.
TOWSON, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Frederick County mourning fallen firefighter

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County is mourning after a firefighter died Wednesday in the line of duty. The Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, Maryland, said firefighter Zachary Paris died while battling a house fire Wednesday night in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The fire union said Paris was one...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Towerlight

Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz

Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy