Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County schools to pay for retirees' unpaid premiums following ransomware attack
TOWSON, Md. — Thousands of Baltimore County Public Schools retirees received a bit of good news Thursday regarding issues they've been having with their pensions. The school system now says it's willing to forgive any unpaid premiums, up to $2,000 per retiree. The problems stem from a ransomware attack...
Wbaltv.com
'Urban Teachers' creating teacher pipeline for Baltimore City schools
Training and keeping qualified teachers in classroom is the goal of one teacher prep program that's helping Baltimore City Public Schools staff classrooms amid a nationwide teacher shortage. "Urban Teachers" started in Baltimore 12 years ago. Two Baltimore City public school employees noticed many underprepared teachers burning out and leaving...
Wbaltv.com
Towson High PTSA raises concerns about threats to principal
TOWSON, Md. — Parents are meeting with police and school administrators at Towson High School for the first time about a rise in threats at the school.Parents said they don't feel safe sending their kids to class, and on Wednesday evening, the principal weighed in. Parents said they hope...
Wbaltv.com
Parents facing shortage of children's OTC medicines across Baltimore area
In some areas of Maryland, parents are noticing a shortage of over-the-counter ibuprofen and acetaminophen for children. Three respiratory illnesses -- flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 -- are all circulating right now among children. The so-called triple-demic is straining pediatric hospital capacity. It's a demand issue as children are...
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
foxbaltimore.com
Legal action taken against newly elected Harford Co. councilman over day job controversy
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The fate of a newly elected Harford County Councilman is now in the hands of a county judge. Thursday, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly filed a complaint in circuit court against Councilman Jacob Bennett, who is fighting to keep his seat on the council and his job as a public-school teacher.
Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate
Transit advocates seek link between staffing challenges and the Baltimore region's unreliable bus and rail service The post Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Towson University names interim president
TOWSON, Md. — Towson University has a new interim president. The school announced on Thursday that Melanie Perreault, Towson University's provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs, will serve as interim president. She will assume the role on Feb. 1, 2023. Last week, the university announced...
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel Co. sees surge in overdoses
Anne Arundel County's Department of Health is issuing a health warning. Just last weekend, the department reported 16 suspected overdoses and one death. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman joins FOX 5 to discuss the steps Anne Arundel County is taking to prevent these incidents.
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
Wbaltv.com
Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant
Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education members name new chair, vice chair
TOWSON, MD—At their first meeting as new members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County on December 6, a new chair and vice chair were named. Jane Lichter was selected to serve as Board chair while Robin Harvey was selected as vice chair. Both officers will serve a one-year term.
blocbyblocknews.com
Report: Baltimore Kids Barred From Accessing Mental Health Care Due To Language Barriers
Language barriers are preventing kids from immigrant families from accessing necessary mental health care, according to a report released Wednesday by two Baltimore-based social justice groups, Maya Lora reports for the Baltimore Sun. What are the details of the report?. Though the Affordable Care Act requires free access to translation...
foxbaltimore.com
'We have work to do'| Md. Superintendent reacts to test scores from Nation's Report Card
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — “We have work to do.”. That message came Tuesday afternoon from Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools, Mohammed Choudhury, during a presentation of student test scores from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The test is often referred to as the “Nation’s Report...
blocbyblocknews.com
Community Organizing Leads Baltimore Mayor To Remove Road Barriers To Historic Black Neighborhood
Mayor Brandon Scott ordered the removal of barriers on the roadway at Roland Water Tower last Tuesday after residents complained that the obstructions blocked access to the historic Black neighborhood, Hoes Heights, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. Why were the road blockages significant?. The city originally closed the roads...
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Wbaltv.com
Frederick County mourning fallen firefighter
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County is mourning after a firefighter died Wednesday in the line of duty. The Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, Maryland, said firefighter Zachary Paris died while battling a house fire Wednesday night in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The fire union said Paris was one...
Baltimore City Schools proposing new inclement weather plan
Baltimore City School officials are proposing some new changes concerning how they deal with snow days.
Towerlight
Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz
Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
