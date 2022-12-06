ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Related
96.1 The Breeze

New Law In New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketer Calls

Don't you just hate it when your phone rings and you think it's a family member or friend, but it turns out to be a telemarketer? Even worse is when they call you multiple times a day, all day long. I ALWAYS block the number, but it seems like they have an endless supply of numbers because the next day they'll call back with a totally different and totally unblocked number. I get it, someone is feeding their family by doing this job, but take a hint. If you call me three times and never get a response, stop calling! But, enough of my soapbox speech. New York State has a new law that will help stop harassing calls.
NEW YORK STATE
NewsChannel 36

Advocates call for action to combat medical workforce shortages

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- At a press conference Wednesday, advocates urged lawmakers to address the state's medical workforce shortages. They asked for permanent funding for recruitment and retention programs and vocational pipeline programs. They also asked for an increase in financial relief directed to upstate teaching and rural hospitals. Dennis P....
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending

A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York Post

Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top 9 Deadliest Prisons With The Most Deaths In New York State

The New York State Department of Corrections released a report of how many incarcerated individuals have died in its facilities for the year. Over the past ten years, there have been a total of 1,360 inmate deaths at state-run facilities. These deaths include all facilities - maximum, medium, and minimum security prisons, as well as Regional Medical Units.
NEW YORK STATE
NewsChannel 36

New York Announces Funding For Mental Healthcare

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, New York announced awards adding up to $320,000 to several organizations to help educate the public on their rights and access to insurance coverage for behavioral health issues. The awards were issued through the Community Health Access to Addiction and Mental Healthcare Project or CHAMP.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State

Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
KISS 104.1

Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure

The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

PA Receives First Round of Federal Broadband Dollars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from the federal government for broadband expansion efforts. The funding is the first round of the roughly $100 million in total that the commonwealth is expected to receive for broadband. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKTV

New NY laws take effect

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…

Community Policy