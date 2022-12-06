Read full article on original website
Related
New Law In New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketer Calls
Don't you just hate it when your phone rings and you think it's a family member or friend, but it turns out to be a telemarketer? Even worse is when they call you multiple times a day, all day long. I ALWAYS block the number, but it seems like they have an endless supply of numbers because the next day they'll call back with a totally different and totally unblocked number. I get it, someone is feeding their family by doing this job, but take a hint. If you call me three times and never get a response, stop calling! But, enough of my soapbox speech. New York State has a new law that will help stop harassing calls.
NewsChannel 36
Advocates call for action to combat medical workforce shortages
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- At a press conference Wednesday, advocates urged lawmakers to address the state's medical workforce shortages. They asked for permanent funding for recruitment and retention programs and vocational pipeline programs. They also asked for an increase in financial relief directed to upstate teaching and rural hospitals. Dennis P....
NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending
A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders
According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
10 New York State License Plate Laws You Need To Know About
Are you breaking the law in New York? There's a good chance that you might innocently be violating one or more of New York’s license plate laws and another good chance that you could find yourself pulled over and given a ticket. Some New York state license plate rules...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
New NY Law: Do not call option given up front
This legislation, according to Governor Hochul, will help to safeguard New Yorkers from the repeated unwanted calls.
Top 9 Deadliest Prisons With The Most Deaths In New York State
The New York State Department of Corrections released a report of how many incarcerated individuals have died in its facilities for the year. Over the past ten years, there have been a total of 1,360 inmate deaths at state-run facilities. These deaths include all facilities - maximum, medium, and minimum security prisons, as well as Regional Medical Units.
New Laws Could Slow Down Traffic In New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 this month, next month will usher in some new laws that could slow you down. Back in August of 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law two traffic laws that are meant to help keep New Yorkers safe on the roads.
NewsChannel 36
New York Announces Funding For Mental Healthcare
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, New York announced awards adding up to $320,000 to several organizations to help educate the public on their rights and access to insurance coverage for behavioral health issues. The awards were issued through the Community Health Access to Addiction and Mental Healthcare Project or CHAMP.
REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State
Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
Rape, strangulation, menacing: 294 arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 23 and Dec. 4, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 66.
NYS Sheriffs’ nix civil service exam in Broome County
The New York State Sheriffs' Association announced they will allow 12 counties to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. The association announces this to address staffing shortages at county jails.
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure
The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
NewsChannel 36
PA Receives First Round of Federal Broadband Dollars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from the federal government for broadband expansion efforts. The funding is the first round of the roughly $100 million in total that the commonwealth is expected to receive for broadband. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
WKTV
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
This WNY School District Is Considered The Worst In The State
One school district here in Western New York has taken the title of the worst district in the entire state. The report ranked all school districts around the country, based on data from U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics, according to MyTwinTiers.com. The ranking is based...
Comments / 3