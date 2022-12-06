ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kmvt

Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Southern Idaho based company has made a splash on the international stage for its innovation in the world of Agri-Tech. Jerome-based Hempitecture won the top prize at New York Grow, a competition involving nearly 400 companies from around the world showcasing their unique developments in agriculture.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Magic Valley Foot and Ankle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes people realize what they thought they wanted to do isn’t what they really want to do. And this was true for Dr. Caleb Roberts. “I went into podiatry because I was actually going to be a dentist and then I decided to change the opposite side of the body,” said Dr. Roberts.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Wrigley, Steven H.

BURLEY—Steven H. Wrigley, a 49-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Jan. 30, 1973, in Burley, Idaho. He began school here and in 1983 the family moved to Delta Junction, Alaska. He finished his schooling and graduated from Delta High School. Steven enjoyed managing the high school basketball team, playing ball and being with the team and players. He loved working on the family farm and enjoyed the baby pigs. He also worked at the IGA in Delta Junction stocking shelves, giving hugs, and was the manager over the dairy department.
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Tony’s 2T Auto - Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Backyard Farms

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Schouten’s had their eye on a property in Filer for years, after their third time considering a purchase, the land was theirs. “We homesteaded this property and about 2 years later we decided to start buying some animals and it just grew from there,” said Jim Schouten for Backyard Farms.
FILER, ID
kmvt

TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Logan Penner has preliminary hearing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Friday’s preliminary hearing for Logan Danial Penner, the judge granted a continuance for his preliminary hearing. Defense attorney Steven McRae asked for the continuance because the discovery process on both sides is taking a considerable amount of time. Prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Christmas Train Show to take place this Saturday in Filer

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For many people, setting up a train around your Christmas tree is a tradition. But this weekend, you have a chance to see model trains in action. The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are hosting their annual Christmas Train Show this Saturday. All of the displays are Christmas themed, including a Polar Express Train and Santa’s Village.
FILER, ID
kmvt

TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Ground travel options expanding in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the last week, Magic Valley Regional Airport announced that SkyWest would, again, be reducing flight options, meaning the airport will be cut down to just one flight daily, leaving would-be travelers with minimal local options. “I do, if I was a young person,”...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Week of Giving donates to local food pantries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Les Schwab Tires and the United Way’s annual Week of Giving is here, and on Thursday they dropped off pallets of food to the Mustard Seed Food Pantry. The executive director of the Mustard Seed says this will be a huge help to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Luke, Harold Wilson “Hal”

BURLEY—Harold Wilson “Hal” Luke, beloved husband, father and grandfather, joined his sweetheart on December 2, 2022. He leaves a legacy of Christlike love and service to a posterity of over 140. Hal was born July 18, 1928, in Tremonton, Utah, to Harold V. and Sybil Wilson Luke....
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Furry Friday: Tips

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tips is a 5 year old Border Collie. He is up for adoption at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. You can contact them at this number. (208) 736-2299.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Tips to prevent a Christmas tree fire this holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Did you buy a live Christmas tree this year? If you did, you are at risk of a fire. Gabriel Hammet, a Fire Marshal has some tips on how to prevent a tree fire. Hammet says the best location to keep your Christmas tree...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Twin Falls mother donates 400 onesies to St. Luke's NICU

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho mom donated 400 onesies to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU. Kori Bowers delivered her twins three years ago. “They were born seven weeks premature, and we spent 21 and 24 days in the NICU,” Bowers said. “While we were there, there was so many generous people that donated quilts, and people brought little treats for me and for the babies. It made such a hard experience so much easier to bare."
TWIN FALLS, ID

Community Policy