BURLEY—Steven H. Wrigley, a 49-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Jan. 30, 1973, in Burley, Idaho. He began school here and in 1983 the family moved to Delta Junction, Alaska. He finished his schooling and graduated from Delta High School. Steven enjoyed managing the high school basketball team, playing ball and being with the team and players. He loved working on the family farm and enjoyed the baby pigs. He also worked at the IGA in Delta Junction stocking shelves, giving hugs, and was the manager over the dairy department.

BURLEY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO