FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’
A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York
Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. (Dec. 9, 2022) KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York. Are you looking for...
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
15-year-old hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
A 15-year-old is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting.
‘It helps keeps me sane’ man says of volunteer-run shelter for Kalamazoo’s unhoused
KALAMAZOO, MI — “Last year at this time I was very suicidal,” said Erik Meersma. “This year not so much. This is saving my sanity.”. Meersma is speaking about a community warming shelter that is open twice weekly from noon-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in the gymnasium of the Salvation Army.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Kalamazoo officers, volunteers help seniors shop for groceries
This was the third annual Shop with a Senior event, and KDPS officers are excited to do it again next year.
WOOD
The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will be crowned this weekend
Shelly Loose, a former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan winner and current president of Ms. Wheelchair America, reflects on her time competing and the importance of the competition today. (Dec. 8, 2022) The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will be crowned …. Shelly Loose, a former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan winner and current president...
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
4 Kalamazoo Area Businesses That Have/Had Operated for 100+ Years
In this day and age, seeing a business that has been in business for 20+ years feels impressive. At least to me. Withstanding the fluctuating economy, change in consumer demands, and a pandemic on top of all of that has to be tough. And yet, there are many businesses that have endured.
nowkalamazoo.com
Ice cream customers flock to the chicken
When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
WOOD
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
WOOD
DeVos Children’s Hospital adds beds to keep up with RSV cases
As pediatric RSV cases remain high, the staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is working to meet the need. (Dec. 9, 2022) DeVos Children’s Hospital adds beds to keep up with …. As pediatric RSV cases remain high, the staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
WOOD
Checking in with the DNR on deer season reporting rules
Chad Stewart with the DNR joins News 8 to talk about the changes in reporting for DNR’s deer season. (Dec. 7, 2022) Checking in with the DNR on deer season reporting …. Chad Stewart with the DNR joins News 8 to talk about the changes in reporting for DNR’s deer season. (Dec. 7, 2022)
Homeless man’s death sparks call to action from Kalamazoo city commissioners
KALAMAZOO, MI -- One city commissioner called a homeless man’s death unacceptable. Another elected official referred to it as a call to action. Kalamazoo city leaders are reflecting on the death of James Earl Hughes, a 66-year-old man experiencing homelessness, and saying they will do more to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Hughes, who was known for frequenting Martin Luther King Park, was found unresponsive at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the park.
Man charged for September murder in Muskegon Heights
An 18-year-old has been charged with killing a man in Muskegon Heights in September.
WOOD
