khqa.com
Illness spike causes Meredosia-Chambersburg schools to close
MEREDOSIA, Ill. (KHQA) — The rising number of students and staff falling ill at Meredosia-Chambersburg CUSD 11 has prompted the district to close the schools on Tuesday. At this time, 48% of the student body is absent and 25% of the staff is absent, the district said in an update to the school community.
nprillinois.org
Perfect ACT score doesn't faze Rockford student as parents cheer him on
Receiving a high score is highly desirable for students competing for entrance to very competitive colleges. A perfect score is rare with less than one percent of all test-takers earning it. The Auburn high school senior, Sinecio Morales paused when asked how he prepared for the ACT exam in which...
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
wlds.com
Holbrook Honored as ISVMA’s Veterinary Service Award winner for 2022
A Springfield area Veterinarian has been honored by the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association. Dr. Christina Holbrook was chosen as the recipient of the ISVMA’s Veterinary Service Award winner. The award is presented annually to a member of the association that’s demonstrated outstanding service to the veterninary profession.
khqa.com
Adams County Health Department to start lab draw program
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Adams County Health Department is announcing a new lab draw program to help people uninsured, under-insured and those with high deductible insurance plans. People 18 years and older wishing to have labs drawn should bring their doctor’s orders, have their orders faxed to 217-217-6335,...
wmay.com
Flu Cases Still Surging; Memorial Urges Precautions
Memorial Health says it continues to see a dramatic increase in flu cases and hospitalizations from the flu this fall… and is urging people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from the illness. Memorial’s hospitals in Springfield and four other Central Illinois communities have seen 104 patients hospitalized...
wlds.com
Lake Mauvaisterre To See Possible In-Lake Dam For Possible Sediment Capture
The City of Jacksonville is going to have a major engineering project involving the local watershed in the near future. Lake Mauvaisterre was dredged back in 2015 to allow for more storage and to remove several tons of sediment that had built up. The city has been active with the Illinois EPA’s 319 grant program that assists with upkeep and preservation of local watersheds. Jamie Headen, Engineer of Benton & Associates, says that one solution to keep sediment from running off from the fields and into the lake has been proposed in the past: “A recommendation has been to consider an in-lake sediment dam, which would then trap sediments if we can’t keep them in the farm fields…maybe trap those in an area where we can get to them, and then, improve water quality at the intake, which is on the north side of the lake. A part of that then is also to reduce the nutrient and sediment loading, but the nutrients nitrogen, phosphorous and the other things that we’re trying to do to also improve water quality.”
nowdecatur.com
Springfield Clinic Offers New Health Plan that Guarantees In-Network Access to Springfield Clinic Doctors
December 8, 2022 – For the first time in its more than 80-year history, Springfield Clinic, a regional leader in primary and specialty care, is offering a value-based health plan that will ensure patients in-network access to their Springfield Clinic doctors. The new Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan also provides...
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
tspr.org
McDonough board votes to keep Schwerer in charge
McDonough County board members were sworn in this week after winning election a month ago. On a voice vote, they chose Scott Schwerer to remain as the board’s chairperson. “I’m very honored and humbled by that. I try to work very hard and give it my all when I do anything and I appreciate their confidence in me,” Schwerer said.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 6, 2022
Sara R Smith (39) 316 Elm for FTA Fighting at 620 Broadway Lodged 186/131. Twonda Abbey reported her 03 Pontiac was entered and electronics were stolen from it while parked in the 300 block of Oak 170. Chad J Monroe (47) Tennessee,Il for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident...
tspr.org
Challenges to candidate petitions in Macomb
Three candidates who filed to run for the Macomb city council are having their nominating petitions challenged. In one case, at large city council member Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards filed a challenge to the paperwork submitted by A.J. Bauser. Brown-Edwards said it contains invalid signatures, the notary sections are blank, and the sheets are not numbered as required.
wlds.com
JHS Holiday BBall Schedule
Jacksonville begins holiday tournament play in southern Illinois two days after Christmas. JHS will play Paducah Tilghman at 7:30 at Carbondale on Tuesday, the 27th. The round robin format will send JHS up against Marion, Arkansas at noon on the 28th, followed by a game with host Carbondale at 7:30 that night, also at Carbondale.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. MJ & Co of Quincy, Inc., sold a residence at 1025...
wlds.com
Riverton Man Arrested For Petersburg Robberies
U.S. Marshals apprehended a Sangamon County man on Monday in relation to a month long investigation into a burglary out of rural Petersburg. On November 15th at 1:47AM, Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at the Parkside Tavern in rural Petersburg. While en route, deputies encountered a vehicle they believed to be occupied by the suspects of the burglary. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle refused to stop and fled. Deputies pursued the vehicle into the City of Springfield with the assistance of multiple Sangamon County law enforcement agencies. The vehicle eventually stopped in the 2600 block of South College Street in Springfield and the occupants fled the scene on foot. Attempts to locate the suspects were unsuccessful. However, evidence from the suspect vehicle was obtained.
uis.edu
UIS officially takes ownership of the future downtown Springfield Innovation Center property
The University of Illinois Springfield has officially purchased the downtown building that will serve as the new home of the UIS Innovation Center. The purchase of the three-story, 24,600-square-foot building located near the Illinois State Capitol at 401 E. Washington St., was completed on Nov. 18, 2022. Scheduled to open...
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights two separate fires simultaneously
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to two Code 2 fires at the same time today. Code 2 fires require a more aggressive response. According to a post on the official Facebook Springfield Illinois Fire Department page, "Two additional engines, an additional truck and additional battalion chiefs, safety officers, and staff chiefs are dispatched for a Code 2 fire."
wlds.com
Ameren Illinois Customers Reminded Bill Help Available Through Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends Program
As heating costs continue to rise over the winter, many residents are unaware they already qualify for some help. The Energy Assistance Foundation’s Warm Neighbors cool friends program provides bill assistance to anyone who is in need of help with their energy bill but has too high of an income to qualify for the federal LIHEAP program.
